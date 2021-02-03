Mustangs end up runner-up at home meet

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central Mustang wrestling team finished second at a home invitational on Jan. 30.

The Mustangs finished second to Beatrice with 177.5 team points.

Senior Mitch Albrecht and junior Conner Kreikemeier both took home gold medals from the meet.

Albrecht improved his season record to 41-6 with three more victories at 126 pounds. Albrecht pinned Barrett Brandt of Syracuse in the 126-pound final.

Kreikemeier also won three matches at the home meet and improved to 31-3 on the season. Kreikemeier scored a 5-0 decision over Isaac White of Cozad to claim the 152-pound gold medal.

The Mustangs’ 113-pound freshman Jacob Schultz finished runner-up at the home meet and ran his record to 34-14 after a 2-1 finish. His lone loss came to Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun in the 113-pound gold medal matchup.

Kyle Peterson, 145-pound freshman, won three of his four matches on Saturday and improved to 9-3 on the season after his second-place showing.