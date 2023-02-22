RAYMOND — To close out the regular season, the Raymond Central Boys Basketball Team was able to earn a much needed 59-50 victory over Schuyler on the road on Feb. 17. It was the fourth win of the season for the Mustangs who have continued to play better as of late.

Early on, both squads went back and forth in the first quarter. As a result, the game was tied at 10 points apiece.

In the second, both squads continued to score at a good pace. In the end, it was the Warriors who finished with 15 points and took a 25-22 lead into the break.

Raymond Central changed the tied of the game with a massive 20 point third quarter. On the other end, they held Schuyler to just eight points and took a 42-33 lead to the fourth quarter.

During the final frame, the Mustangs kept their foot on the gas on offense. They finished with another 17 points and went on to win the contest by nine points.

Raymond Central shot 47% from the field and 29% from three in the game. They also pulled down 27 rebounds with 19 assists, six steals and one block.

Isaak Fredrickson was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with 19 points and Tavion Johnson ended up with 11. Scoring eight points was Reid Otto, Wyatt Svoboda had seven, Dawson Potter put up six, Rylan Stover and Preston Lubischer had three and Tate Roubal finished with two.

This week the Mustangs are playing in the C1-2 Subdistrict Tournament at Lincoln Lutheran on Feb. 21 to the 23. Raymond Central opened up with Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday.