Mustangs earn third place at Platteview Invite

SPRINGFIELD — Against competition from all classes, the Raymond Central Boys Wrestling Team came home with a third-place finish with 133 points from the Platteview Invite on Dec. 16. Taking first was Broken Bow with 229 points and Elkhorn Valley picked up second with 150 points.

The Mustangs finished the day with no first place finishes. Jacob Schultz at 132 pounds, Tie Hollandsworth at 160 and Logan Jelinek at 182 were the top finishers with second place finishes.

In his first three matches, the junior Schultz pinned Grant Broeker of Lincoln North Star, Carter Reichenberg of Elkhorn North and Isacc Bruggeman of Nebraska City in 1:45, 0:36 and 3:36. He ended up losing a 12-1 major decision in the final against Colton Kelley of Broken Bow.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Hollandsworth pinned Bryce McClain of Louisville in 1:55 and then won a 5-4 decision against Juan Manzo of Lincoln North Star. In the championship match, he was pinned in 5:55 against an undefeated Cy Petersen of Syracuse.

Logan Jelinek got through the first round at 182 with a bye. He then picked up a 6-2 decision against Jostin Baum of Lincoln North Star and pinned Keller Cox of Elkhorn North in the quarterfinals and the semifinals.

Conor Wells of Broken Bow, who is currently 12-0, defeated Logan Jelinek in the title match by a narrow 3-0 decision.

Four different Raymond Central grapplers ended up getting fourth place. They were Wyatt Jelinek at 145 pounds, Kyle Peterson at 152, Mason Kreikemeier at 170 and Lennox Starr at 195.

Jelinek finished his day with a 2-2 mark. He won an 11-2 major decision against Alex Montenegro of West Point-Beemer and a 7-4 decision over Johnny Radicia of Elkhorn North.

At 152 pounds, Peterson received a bye through the first round. An 11-2 major decision over Niklas Sorensen of Louisville got him to the semifinals.

In a pair of close matches against Tristan Smith of Elkhorn Valley and Dakota Baum of Broken Bow, Peterson lost a 9-5 decision and then in sudden victory by a 7-5 decision.

Similar to Peterson, Mason Kreikemeier got a bye in the first round and then picked up a 3-2 decision against Andrew Kirklin of Mount Michael Benedictine. He was then pinned in 1:17 against Nate Kaup of West Point-Beemer and lost a 4-2 decision to Sean Stara of Elkhorn Valley.

Starr was able to win his first two matches at 195 pounds by pin in 0:55 and 1:08 against Dane Lyons of Nebraska City and Cole Ovens of Elkhorn North. In the semifinals, he lost by tech fall at 16-1 against Mason Villwok of Elkhorn and then got injured in his third place match with Max Denson of Broken Bow.

Picking up three wins at 285 pounds and getting fifth place was Owen Kreikemeier. He pinned James McDaniel of Lincoln North Star in 3:26 and earned a 4-2 and 2-1 decision against Clay Duvall of Nebraska City and Chase Simpson of Falls City.

Going 2-2 and not medaling at the meet were Elijah Ehlers at 106 pounds and Phillip Karpov at 138. Jude Burton received two bye’s at 220 pounds but wasn’t able to record a win.

The next day was the Platteview Girls Wrestling Invite. Sophia Schultz competed at the 115 pound weight class and took home first place.

In the first three rounds she pinned Triniti Thibodeaux of Southwest Iowa, Mia Cobian of Seward and Cloe Mandel of West Point-Beemer in 0:55, 1:21 and 1:13. Shultz got her fourth pin in the finals in 1:36 over Courtney Briones of Schuyler.

Her finish helped Raymond Central get 16th place with 30 points. Winning the meet was South Sioux City with 221 points and Millard South came in second with 146 points.

This week the Mustangs competed at 5:00 p.m. in a triangular at Malcolm on Dec. 22.