UTICA – In a Class B-heavy field, the Raymond Central boys and girls track teams both took home seventh place from the Centennial Invite on April 18. On the girls side of the competition, the Mustangs put up 45 points and the boys ended up with 15 points.

Coming through with the only first place finish for Raymond Central on the day was Madelyn Lubischer. It came in the long jump where she finished with a personal record mark of 16-01.25.

Also medaling in the event for the Mustangs were Kamarin Simmons and Adelyn Heiss with PR jumps. Going 15-01.25 and taking fifth was Simmons and Heiss jumped 15-00.50 and got sixth place.

On top of taking first in the long jump, Madelyn Lubischer medaled in both the 100 meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles. She came in third in the hurdles in a time of 51.77 and got fourth in the 100 meter dash by clocking a PR of 13.04.

Taking third place in the 200 meter dash was Taylor Kopecky with a time of 27.12. She also got fifth in the 100 meter dash by posting a 13.04.

Taylor Lockman and Sava Hitz both finished in sixth place in the 1,600 meter run and the 200 meter dash, respectively. Running a 6:31.48 was Lockman in the mile and Hitz got to the line in 27.92 in the 200. Those times for the girls were season bests.

In the 4x100 meter relay, the Mustangs came in second place. Hitz, Lubischer, Simmons and Kopecky clocked a 54.08.

Leading Raymond Central with a fourth place finish on the boys side was Preston Lubischer. His medal came in the high jump where he cleared 5-04.

Earning fifth place in the 800 meter run was Wyatt Svoboda with a time of 2:11.26.

Cole Dubas also placed fifth in the 3,200 meter run. He put down another great time in the eight lap race by posting an 11:22.36.

Finishing in sixth place in the triple jump with a PR mark of 37-11.25 was Isaak Fredrickson. One spot behind in seventh with a 36-08.25 was Mark Konovalchuk.

Running a 9:13.70 and getting fourth in the 4x800 meter relay were Landon Lubischer, Dubas, Fredrickson and Drew Tice. The 4x400 relay squad of Svoboda, Pete Nacke, Fredrickson and Reid Otto took fifth with a time of 3:52.36.

The Mustangs competed at the North Bend Invite on April 25.

The rest of the results from the Centennial Invite can be found below.

Centennial Invite

Boys 100 M Dash- 12. Tavion Johnson, 12.12; 15. Elijah Ehlers, 12.27; Mark Konovalchuk, 12.66

Girls 100 M Dash- 7. Sava Hitz, 13.61

Boys 200 M Dash- 10. Tavion Johnson, 24.75; 17. Elijah Ehlers, 26.45; 18. Dain Wilson, 26.58

Boys 400 M Dash- 8. Pete Nacke, 59.47; 12. Jace Badberg, 1:00.65

Girls 400 M Dash- 15. Oliver Svoboda, 1:19.23

Girls 800 M Dash- 9. Mady Ayres, 3:00.19

Boys 1,600 M Run- 7. Landon Lubischer, 5:01.10

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 12. Preston Lubischer, 46.28

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 10. Vika Novoselov, 19.92; 12. Anya Yashenko; 24.63

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 11. Preston Lubischer, 46.28

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 12. Anya Yashenko, 57.70; 14. Vika Novoselov, 1:00.32

Boys Shot Put- 10. Carson Tice, 40-04; 15. Caleb Redstrom, 33-02.50; 26. Drew Tice, 28-09

Girls Shot Put- 11. Bella Thornburg, 30-05; 22. Quincy Cotter, 25-10; 24. Alli Miller, 24-03

Boys Discus- 12. Carson Tice, 99-06; 18. Parker Ayres, 85-04; 22. Caleb Redstrom, 76-09

Girls Discus- 12. Alli Miller, 84-07; 13. Bella Thornburg, 82-07; 26. Quincy Cotter, 66-01

Girls High Jump- 9. Kamarin Simmons, 4-06

Boys Long Jump- 7. Isaak Fredrickson, 18-07; 9. Dain Wilson, 18-03.50; 13. Mark Konovalchuk, 17-04