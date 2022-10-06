Mustangs earn pair of wins at home tournament

RAYMOND- The Raymond Central Volleyball Team was able to pick up a pair of wins on their home court at their home tournament on Oct. 1. After a loss to Fairbury in their opening match, the Mustangs responded to beat Arlington and Tekamah-Herman in straight sets.

Capitol Conference foe Arlington was Raymond Central’s second match of the day on Saturday. They were able to take down the Eagles with ease in a sweep 25-11 and 25-20.

Tekamah-Herman was next on the docket for the Mustangs.

The first set was back and forth between the two squads with Raymond Central pulling out a 26-24 first set win in the end. In the second set, the Mustangs used that momentum they gained from the first in their favor as they went on to win the second 25-16.

Raymond Central’s only loss of the tournament came in the opening match against Fairbury. The Mustangs jumped out to a good start with a 25-21 win in the first set but then lost two close sets to the Jeffs 25-21 and 25-22.

Quincy Cotter led Raymond Central with 33 kills. Getting 33 digs was Brooklyn Maxson and both Adelyn Heiss and Savannah Masek earned 27 assists.

On Thursday, the Mustangs lost a home match to Syracuse. It was a three set sweep for the Rockets 26-24, 25-14 and 25-18.

Raymond Central started off strong losing by two in extra points in the first. Highlights from the set came from Cotter who had a kill and ace early to give the Mustangs a 5-2 lead.

After a battle in the beginning of the match, Syracuse came out strong in both the second and third sets and won with ease 25-14 and then 25-18.

Reaching double figures in kills were Cotter with 11 and Madelyn Lubischer had 10. Earning 11 assists apiece were Heiss and Masek.

In the dig department, Maxson picked up eight and Taylor Oldfield came up with seven.

This week Raymond Central had a home match against Arlington on Oct. 4.