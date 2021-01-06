Mustangs earn first win of season, 37-30 over Dorchester

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team earned their first win of the season when they were able to down Dorchester 37-30 in the third place contest of the annual Weeping Water Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30.

Prior to beating the Longhorns, the Mustangs were defeated 51-29 by Weeping Water in an opening round tournament contest played on Dec. 28.

The Indians led 23-7 after eight minutes and rolled to the big home victory.

The Mustangs were held to 16 points over the first three quarters before outscoring WW 13-4 over the final eight minutes.

Junior Emaree Harris led the Mustangs in scoring with eight points and added six rebounds.

Junior Maddie Peterson scored a season-high seven points and added three rebounds.

Freshman Madi Lubischer scored six points and tied for the team lead with six rebounds.

After a snow day on Dec. 29 the Mustangs returned to the court on Dec. 30 to earn their win over Dorchester.

The seven point victory over the Longhorns was the first win in the last 22 games for the Mustangs.