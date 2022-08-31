Mustangs earn first victories of the season at Plattsmouth Tournament

PLATTSMOUTH- The Raymond Central Girls Volleyball team is .500 after their first four matches of the 2022 season. They opened up the year at home against Class C-1 No. 6 Malcolm on August 25 and lost in three sets and then went 2-1 at the Plattsmouth Invite on August 27 beating Plattsmouth and Ralston and losing to Nebraska City.

“Overall I thought the team fought well,” Raymond Central Head Coach Kelly Tvrdy said. “We knew going into the game that Malcolm was going to be a good team and we would have to fight for every point we earned. In the second set, our block started to make adjustments that helped the team out on defense. Despite Malcolm going on a couple of runs, I thought the girls played, adjusted, and communicated well.”

Early in the first set, the Mustangs tied the match up with the Clippers at 1-1 with a kill from Taylor Oldfield. Trailing 8-3 in the first, Madelyn Lubischer got Raymond Central back on the board with a kill in the middle.

A pair of kills from Adelyn Heiss and Lubischer made it 17-10 in favor of Malcolm. From that point on, the Clippers won the rest of the points of the set to earn a 15 point victory at 25-10.

In the second set, the Mustangs were able to get off to a great start with a kill from Madison Parham to put Raymond Central ahead 1-0. Heiss helped them keep a one point lead at 6-5 with a kill.

Later in the set, Raymond Central was trailing by three points when Quincy got a kill on the left side to make it 14-12 in favor of Malcolm.

Trailing 23-18 late in the set, the Mustangs a got point on a kill from Madelyn Lubischer. In the end, it wasn’t enough as Raymond Central lost the set by four points at 25-21.

The Clippers started the third set out on fire going up 6-1. Madelyn Lubischer got the Mustangs back on the board with a kill that made the team’s deficit 7-2.

Down 22-12, senior Madison Parham came up with a kill to cut Malcolm’s lead down to nine points. After that point, the set went back and forth with the Clippers winning 25-16.

Leading the team with five kills in the match was Jaelyn Kliment and Brooklyn Maxson had 16 digs. Coming up with 13 assists was Heiss and Madison Parham had six blocks.

From that match, the Mustangs worked on hitting the ball smarter on Friday going into the Plattsmouth Tournament on Saturday. In the end, it paid off with two wins in three matches.

“We are working on placing the ball smarter when hitting,” Tvrdy said. “To do this, we are going to have to rely heavily on the back row to talk to their hitters and call out where to hit so that our hitters can adjust. We also are putting a lot of focus and work into our serve receive by working toward siding out right away to keep our opponents from going on runs.”

In the first match of the day, Raymond Central lost to Nebraska City in three sets. The Mustangs won set one 25-19 and then fell to the Pioneers in the next two sets 25-23 and 25-20.

Against Plattsmouth in match two, it was Raymond Central who once again got off to a great start with a 25-21 win in set one. The Blue Devils responded by winning set two 25-15.

In the winner take all third set, the Mustangs put together a spectacular performance to pull out the victory 25-15.

That win for Raymond Central moved them on to a match with another Class B opponent in Ralston. The first set of the match went to extra points with the Mustangs pulling out a 28-26 win.

The Rams answered back from a tough first set defeat, to win set two 25-19.

It was another battle in the third set against Ralston and Raymond Central. The Mustangs showed their resilience and won the set by four at 25-21 to take the match 2-1.

Leading Raymond Central with 37 kills in the tournament was Quincy Cotter.

Heiss came through with 37 assists and Savannah Masek was close behind with 34 assists. In the dig category, Brooklyn Maxson had 80 digs and Oldfield finished the tournament with 52 digs.

The Mustangs started the week off by taking on Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran on August 30 at home. Later in the week, Raymond Central had a home triangular at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.