OMAHA – The Raymond Central boys and girls track and field teams took home seven first place finishes from the DC West Quadrangular at the Lied Fitness Center at the College of Saint Mary on March 23. This helped the Mustangs finish third in the boys team standings with 88 points and the girls take fourth with 81 points overall.

Kicking things off for the Mustangs with a top finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.10 was Taylor Kopecky. She also took second in the 60 meter dash by getting to the line in 8.43.

In the high jump, Kamarin Simmons continues to get better and better. This week she took gold by clearing 4-10, which is getting her closer and closer to the 5-00 mark.

Madelyn Lubischer had no problems taking first place in the long jump competition. The junior beat out teammate Simmons, who jumped 15-05, with an impressive 16-08.50.

For the boys, Wyatt Svoboda held on to win the 1,600 meter run by two 10ths of a second over Darby Giles of DC West. His time in the race was 5:08.95. Two seconds back in third place was Landon Lubischer who clocked a 5:10.94.

Earning multiple golds for the Mustangs was Gavin Gehle in the long jump and the triple jump. In the long jump, he won with a mark of 20-03 and ended up jumping 40-10 in the triple jump.

The 4x800 meter relay team of Landon Lubischer, Cole Dubas, Isaak Fredrickson and Wyatt Svoboda were able to run away with first by 15 seconds over DC West. They finished the two-mile relay in a time of 9:15.73.

The Mustangs competed at a triangular at David City with the Scouts and Malcolm on March 28. The rest of the results from the DC West quad can be found below.

DC WEST QUADRANGULAR RESULTS

GIRLS

60 m Dash: 6. Sava Hitz, 8.81; 12. Vika Novoselov, 9.17; 14. Anya Yashenko, 9.81.

200 m Dash: 3. Madelyn Lubischer, 28.80; 5. Sava Hitz, 29.42.

400 m Dash: 7. Jacey Hofpar, 1:17.19.

60 m Hurdles: 4. Kamarin Simmons, 11.62; 5. Anya Yashenko, 11.84; 6. Vika Novoselov, 11.93.

4x400 m Relay: 4. Raymond Central, 4:49.91.

Long Jump: 6. Adelyn Heiss, 14-05.50.

Triple Jump: 2. Adelyn Heiss, 29-04.50.

Shot Put: 3. Bella Thornburg, 27-09.50; 9. Quincy Cotter, 24-07.50; 9. Alli Miller, 24-10.50; 21. Savanna Benes, 17-10.75.

BOYS

60 m Dash: 19. Elijah Ehlers, 8.07; 23. Dain Wilson, 8.25; 25. Pete Nacke, 8.25; 26. Joey White, 8.64.

200 m Dash: 15. Elijah Ehlers, 26.61; 20. Tavion Johnson, 26.88; 29. Dain Wilson, 28.78.

400 m Dash: 5. Pete Nacke, 58.78; 17. Joey White, 1:08.09.

3,200 m Run: 2. Cole Dubas, 11:34.78.

60 m Hurdles: 5. Preston Lubischer, 10.94.

4x400 m Relay: 3. Raymond Central, 3:54.33.

Long Jump: 7. Isaak Fredrickson, 18-07; 9. Mark Konovalchuk, 18-01.50; 19. Tavion Johnson, 16-00.50.

Shot Put: 7. Carson Tice, 37-10.25; 10. Justin Rothwell, 35-01.50; 14. Corey Parker-Riece, 33-03.50; 17. Caleb Redstrom, 31-05.75; 19. Drew Tice, 30-11.75; 20. Isaiah Shadden, 29-09.25; 22. ParkerAyres, 29-03.25; 30. Oliver Echtenkamp, 25-10.50.

Triple Jump: 4. Isaak Fredrickson, 38-01; 7. Mark Konovalchuk, 36-07.50.

High Jump: 3. Reid Otto, 5-08; 5. Preston Lubischer, 5-04.