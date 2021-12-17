Mustangs earn dual victory over perennial powerhouse David City

DAVID CITY- Coming into this season the Class C No. 10 Raymond Central Wrestling Team knew they could be good with the experience they had back. The Mustangs are backing up their high expectations with results, the latest coming in a 36-33 dual victory over Class C No. 7 David City on Dec. 9 at David City High School.
The matchup between the Scouts and Mustangs went back and forth all night. It was so tight that the schools split the matches won seven apiece at the 14 different weight classes.
Early on, it was David City who jumped out to a big lead at 18-0. This was thanks to decision victories at 106 at 113 and then pins at 120 and 126.
Logan Bryce finally got Raymond Central on the board with a big win at 132. He was able to pin Brayden Johnson in 0:47.
After McKay Bryce lost a major decision at 138, Tucker Maxson won at 145. It took him 3:38 to pin Lukas Sabata.
At 152 and 170 pounds, Kyle Peterson and Mason Kreikemeier were in tough battles with their Scout opponents. Both were able to gut out victories, Peterson 5-3 over Ethan Underwood and Kreikemeier 3-2 over Barrett Andel, which went a long way in deciding the outcome of the dual.
Tie Hollandsworth was up against Jayden Lueders in the 160-pound matchup. In the end, Lueders was no match for Hollandsworth and was pinned in 1:15.
Finishing the victory off for the Mustangs with pins at 195 and 220 were Jack Henry and Tyson Malousek. At 195 pounds it took Henry 0:41 to take down Brian Solis and at 220 Malousek pinned Nicholas Carlson in 4:41.
The next day, Raymond Central was able to tack on five wins at their home dual tournament. They defeated Columbus Scotus 72-7, Douglas County West/Concordia 40-28, Class No. 9 Bishop Neumann 52-21, Weeping Water 78-6, and Conestoga 58-21.
Against the Shamrocks the Mustangs won six out of the eight matches wrestled. They came from Hunter Sykes who pinned Tyler Cline in 1:54 at 120, Logan Bryce who pinned Joseph Cornwell in 0:36 at 132, at 138 McKay Brice pinned Gabe Gassen in 1:19, Maxson pinned Spencer Shotkotski in 2:47 at 145, Peterson pinned Rydy Brunkhorst in 1:38 at 152, Hollandsworth pinned Evan Kiene at the 1:34 mark at 160, and Justin Rothwell pinned David DeLeon in 2:00 at 285.
The dual of the night for the Mustangs came against the Falcons.
CDC was able to earn victories in the first two matches at 113 and 120 to go up early on. Raymond Central finally got on the board at 126, when Skeahan earned a 6-1 decision over Jack Hartman.
At 132 and 138 it was Logan and McKay Bryce who were able to tech fall their opponents for the Falcons. Logan Bryce’s was an 18-3 decision over Jayson Patchin and McKay’s was a 23-5 decision over Greyson Peters.
Earning the first pin of the match for the Mustangs was Maxson at 145 in a 1:09 over Mesfin Wilson. That was followed by Peterson winning a 7-4 decision over Kayden Jensen.
The final two wins of the match for Raymond Central came by the pin from Kreikemeier at 170 and Jelinek at 182. Kreikemeier’s came in 2:00 against Chrystian Wieczorek and Jelinek’s was in 2:00 against Charlie Wood.
Against the Cavaliers who are also rated in Class C, the Mustangs took advantage of their open weight classes to get the win. In the eight matches, Raymond Central was able to come out on top in five of them.
It started at 145 pounds, where Maxson pinned Ben Lautenschlager in 0:25. It was then Peterson who was able to slip out with a 5-4 decision over Adam Ohnoutka at 152.
At 160 pounds, Hollandsworth wasn’t able to pick up a pin but did get a major decision with a 14-1 win over Conner Specht.
In the final two matches of the dual, Jelinek and Malousek were able to earn wins that secured the win for Raymond Central. For Jelinek, he defeated Thomas Vrana at 182 with a 7-3 decision and Malousek pinned Wyatt Palm in 0:47 at 220.
This week the Mustangs will compete in a triangular at Cross County on Dec. 16 and are at the Platteview Wrestling Invite on Dec. 17. Results from the Weeping Water and Conestoga duals can be found below.
Raymond Central vs Weeping Water: 145 - Tucker Maxson (Raymond Central) over Mathew Cover (Weeping Water) Fall 0:32; 160 - Tie Hollandsworth (Raymond Central) over Jameson Sumibcay (Weeping Water) Fall 1:44; 170 - Mason Kreikemeier (Raymond Central) over Tyler Essary (Weeping Water) Fall 0:35; 182 - Logan Jelinek (Raymond Central) over Brayden Harms (Weeping Water) Fall 3:20; 195 - Jack Henry (Raymond Central) over Keegan McDonald (Weeping Water) Fall 0:28; 285 - Justin Rothwell (Raymond Central) over Jaden Nutter (Weeping Water) Fall 0:18.
Raymond Central vs Conestoga: 132 - Logan Bryce (Raymond Central) over Ethan Avidano (Conestoga) Fall 3:46; 152 - Kyle Peterson (Raymond Central) over Lucas Anderson (Conestoga) Maj 12-1; 160 - Tie Hollandsworth (Raymond Central) over Kenny Adkins (Conestoga) Fall 1:44; 170 - Mason Kreikemeier (Raymond Central) over Trey Rodis (Conestoga) Fall 0:23; 220 - Tyson Malousek (Raymond Central) over Malakai Jones (Conestoga) Fall 2:16; 126 - Brock Skeahan (Raymond Central) over Collin Dufault (Conestoga) Fall 1:22.