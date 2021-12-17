Mustangs earn dual victory over perennial powerhouse David City

Earning the first pin of the match for the Mustangs was Maxson at 145 in a 1:09 over Mesfin Wilson. That was followed by Peterson winning a 7-4 decision over Kayden Jensen.

The final two wins of the match for Raymond Central came by the pin from Kreikemeier at 170 and Jelinek at 182. Kreikemeier’s came in 2:00 against Chrystian Wieczorek and Jelinek’s was in 2:00 against Charlie Wood.

Against the Cavaliers who are also rated in Class C, the Mustangs took advantage of their open weight classes to get the win. In the eight matches, Raymond Central was able to come out on top in five of them.

It started at 145 pounds, where Maxson pinned Ben Lautenschlager in 0:25. It was then Peterson who was able to slip out with a 5-4 decision over Adam Ohnoutka at 152.

At 160 pounds, Hollandsworth wasn’t able to pick up a pin but did get a major decision with a 14-1 win over Conner Specht.

In the final two matches of the dual, Jelinek and Malousek were able to earn wins that secured the win for Raymond Central. For Jelinek, he defeated Thomas Vrana at 182 with a 7-3 decision and Malousek pinned Wyatt Palm in 0:47 at 220.