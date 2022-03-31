Mustangs drop game in extra innings to Cardinals

CRETE- In a back and forth battle against Crete, the Raymond Central baseball team fell to the Cardinals in extra innings on the road on March 24. With the loss, the Mustangs fell to 1-2 on the season.

Raymond Central scored their first run of the game out of the gate in the first. The inning started with Rylan Stover singling to left and then he was driven in on a double to centerfield by Colby DenHartog.

Crete would fight back and take the lead in the bottom half of the inning with two runs, only for the Mustangs to storm back with four more runs in the second.

Michah Roubal singled to centerfield out of the leadoff position and then Crete walked and then hit the next two batters. A wild pitch drove in Roubal and then a ground out by Mason Kreikemeier to the shortstop was enough for Josh Masek to cross home.

Another two walks by the Cardinals loaded the bases up. Stover would end up grounding into a fielder’s choice that scored Kyle Peterson and Travis Nelson advanced to home on an error by Crete making it a 5-2 game in favor of Raymond Central.

Three straight singles by Roubal, Masek, and Peterson in the fifth resulted in two runs scored in for the Mustangs in the fifth. With 2.5 innings left in the game, Raymond Central clung to a 7-4 advantage.

The final three runs for the Mustangs came in the top half of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Roubal was hit by a pitch scoring Stover and then DenHartog and Isaak Fredrickson came home on wild pitches.

Despite having a 10-5 lead, Raymond Central wasn’t able to hold onto it after Crete scored five runs in their turn at bat in the sixth. A mixture of timely hits and errors by the Mustangs resulted in the big comeback.

In the eighth inning, Micah Hartwig came up with a timely double that put the Cardinals in business with a runner in scoring position and no outs. He would come around to score on a sacrifice fly to right field by Mason Crumbliss later on in the inning.

Finishing with two hits and two runs driven in was Roubal, while Stover, DenHartog, Fredrickson, Peterson, and Mason Kreikemeier all had one RBI.

Pitching four innings with four earned runs and nine strikeouts was Masek. Peterson lasted 1.1 innings in relief with five earned runs and one strikeout and DenHartog pitched two innings, gave up no runs, and recorded three strikeouts.

Raymond Central took on Twin River on March 28 and then faced off with Waverly on March 29. Both contests were home games for the Mustangs.