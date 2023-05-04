VALPARAISO — In a tough matchup at home, the Raymond Central baseball team fell to Class C No. 1 Malcolm by a final of 11-7 on April 25. The Clippers were able to grab the lead early and held onto it for the duration of the contest.

The scoring started for Raymond Central in the bottom of the first trailing 3-0. Hunter Sykes started the inning off with a single and then Colby Den Hartog doubled to right field to make it 3-1.

With two runners on in the second, the Mustangs got within one at 4-3 after a double to left field from Sykes.

In the third, Raymond Central had their second straight inning with two runs. They were driven in by a double from Wyatt Jelinek and an error on a grounder hit by Mason Kreikemeier.

The Mustangs ended up scoring one more run in both the sixth and the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to pull off the victory in a four run defeat.

Leading the team with two RBIs and at least one hit were Sykes and Mason Kreikemeier. All driving in at least one run were Kyle Peterson, Colby Den Hartog and Jelinek.

On the mound, Colby Den Hartog started and gave up three earned runs with two strikeouts in two innings of work. In relief, Jelinek gave up two earned runs and had three strikeouts in five innings.

Next up for Raymond Central was a game at Class B No. 9 Hastings on April 28. A strong sixth where the Tigers put up seven resulted in a 19-7 loss for the Mustangs.

Also having a solid sixth inning at the plate was Raymond Central who scored four runs after being down 19-3.

Jacob Schultz got things going for the Mustangs with a single to center and Ben Kliment was hit by a pitch. A triple from Peterson to left field scored both baserunners.

Next up was Rylan Stover who doubled which knocked in one run and then Jelinek singled to right scoring the final point of the game for Raymond Central.

Both getting two hits and two RBIs were Stover and Jelinek. Driving in one run apiece were Peterson and Colby Den Hartog.

Pitching two innings as the starter with seven earned runs given up and one strikeout was Jelinek. Peterson went 3.1 innings in relief, gave up nine earned runs and struck out one batter.

A challenging week for the Mustangs came to an end with their final regular season game at home against Class C No. 7 Lincoln Christian. Raymond Central was able to avoid getting ten run ruled, but still lost by a final of 14-5.

The first three runs of the game for the Mustangs were scored in the third on a single from Peterson that drove in two runs and a walk by Stover. That was followed up by two more scored in the fifth thanks to a single from Colby Den Hartog and a groundout from Stover.

Peterson and Stover both finished the game with two RBIs and Coly Den Hartog had one run batted in.

Schultz started the game on the mound and had two strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work. Pitching next was Mike Bristol for 3.1 innings and Stover came on for the final 1.1 innings and had two strikeouts.

This week Raymond Central will be taking part in the C-4 District Tournament in Valley. The third seated Mustangs play the second seed Auburn at 6:00 p.m. on May 4 for a shot to get to the title game.