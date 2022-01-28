Mustangs don’t give up in win over LVSS

HOOPER – In a battle of two teams who played each other twice in the span of three days, Raymond Central was able to pick up a win when it mattered most, in a 53-51 victory over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the first round of the Capitol Conference Basketball Tournament on Jan. 22.

It didn’t look like it was going to be the Mustangs who would win early on in the game, as they fell behind 18-11 at the end of the first quarter. After being outscored 14-11 in the second, Raymond Central was trailing 32-22 at halftime.

A 16-7 run by the Raiders in the third quarter looked to all but put the game on ice with the Mustangs behind by 19 points at 48-29 with one quarter remaining.

Raymond Central had different plans, as they stormed all the way back by outscoring LV/SS 24-3 in the final frame. Scoring the buzzer-beater after getting an offensive rebound was Wyatt Svoboda.

“Wyatt is the living embodiment of success finding good people who work hard,” Raymond Central Head Coach Andrew Placke said. “He is a coach’s dream and ultimate team player. Really proud of this team who proved me wrong when I said we would struggle to guard them in man. They took that as a challenge and gave a great effort in the comeback.”