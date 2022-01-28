Mustangs don’t give up in win over LVSS

HOOPER – In a battle of two teams who played each other twice in the span of three days, Raymond Central was able to pick up a win when it mattered most, in a 53-51 victory over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the first round of the Capitol Conference Basketball Tournament on Jan. 22.
It didn’t look like it was going to be the Mustangs who would win early on in the game, as they fell behind 18-11 at the end of the first quarter. After being outscored 14-11 in the second, Raymond Central was trailing 32-22 at halftime.
A 16-7 run by the Raiders in the third quarter looked to all but put the game on ice with the Mustangs behind by 19 points at 48-29 with one quarter remaining.
Raymond Central had different plans, as they stormed all the way back by outscoring LV/SS 24-3 in the final frame. Scoring the buzzer-beater after getting an offensive rebound was Wyatt Svoboda.
“Wyatt is the living embodiment of success finding good people who work hard,” Raymond Central Head Coach Andrew Placke said. “He is a coach’s dream and ultimate team player. Really proud of this team who proved me wrong when I said we would struggle to guard them in man. They took that as a challenge and gave a great effort in the comeback.”
Isaak Fredrickson was the Mustangs’ leading scorer with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists in the contest. Eli White dropped in 13 points, three assists and two steals, Wyatt Svoboda had 11 points and two rebounds, Josh Masek scored eight points and had eight rebounds and Andrew Otto finished with six points and 12 rebounds.
It was another close game between Raymond Central and LV/SS two days prior on Jan. 20. This time it was the Raiders who won a close game 62-56 at home in a regular season matchup.
Trailing by two points early on, Svoboda gave the Mustangs a 9-8 lead with a three. A 10-2 run by LV/SS put them ahead 18-11 after one-quarter of action.
An exceptional start to the second by Raymond Central was capped off by a three from Eli White that made the score 25-23 in favor of the Raiders. A 3-0 run by LV/SS to end the quarter gave them a 28-23 lead at the half.
The Raiders tried to pull out in front in the third, but Svoboda and Eli White wouldn’t let it happen with made three-pointers that tied the game. After outscoring LV/SS 18-13 in the third, it was tied at 41 apiece with one quarter remaining.
Raymond Central would get a three and layup from Eli White in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as the Mustangs scored 15 points and gave up 21 points to the Raiders.
Masek had a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds in the contest. Finishing with 14 points and five assists was Eli White, Andrew Otto scored 12 points, with five assists and three rebounds, Svoboda scored six and Fredrickson had two points.
The win Saturday over the Raiders moved the Mustangs on to the quarterfinals of the Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 25. They played at Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood.