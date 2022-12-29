Mustangs dominate at Malcolm Triangular

MALCOLM – The Raymond Central boys wrestling team moved to 8-0 on the year in duals at the Malcolm Triangular on Dec. 20. On the day, the Mustangs knocked off the Clippers 60-21 and Crete 61-18.

In the dual with Malcolm, Jacob Schultz was the first Raymond Central grappler on the mat at 132 pounds. He was able to pin Jake Walters in 0:36.

After dropping a match at 138 pounds, the Mustangs got back in the win column at 145 pounds. Phillip Karpov picked up a pin in 1:45 against Eli Wollberg.

Getting the final two wins in the dual were Tie Hollandsworth at 160 pounds and Cameron Shultz at 170. It took Hollandsworth 1:41 to pin Colt Reilling and Shultz did the same thing to Justin Wisneiski in 0:59.

Against Crete, Raymond Central’s Jude Burton and Crete’s Pedro Vargas started things off at 220 pounds. Burton wasted no time pinning Vargas in 3:08.

The next winner for the Mustangs was Remington Parham at 132 pounds. In a close match, he won a 6-5 decision over Roger Ramos.

In back-to-back matches Schultz at 138 pounds and Karpov at 145 both got pins. Schultz’s victory came in 3:55 and Karpov earned his in 1:02.

At 152 pounds, Kyle Peterson got a tech fall with a 16-0 decision in 4:00 against Ashton Sundling. Hollandsworth also earned a tech fall by winning 20-2 in 5:56 over Cesar Linares at 160 pounds.

The final win in the varsity dual came from Mason Kreikemeier at 182 pounds. He pinned Hollis Anderson in a 1:27.

There were five junior varsity matches that were also wrestled in the dual with Crete. Raymond Central was able to win all of them via pin.

They came from Hunter Sykes at 138 pounds, Caleb Redstrom twice at 152 and Jace Lickliter and Matt Larson at 170.

This week the Mustangs are at the Wood River Dual Tournament on Dec. 30 and 31. The tournament starts at 10 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday.