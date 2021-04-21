Mustangs compete twice, Schweitzer, Muller lead way

The Mustang boys team scored 29 points at the meet with 22 of them coming in the field events.

Junior high jumper Andrew Otto had a career day in the high jump, finishing second in the event after clearing 6-4.

He also medaled in the triple jump, finishing fourth after jumping 38-3.75.

Senior shot putter Christian Schweitzer posted a career-best mark in the event which securing a gold medal with a throw of 47-9.75.

The Mustangs returned to action on a cool and wet afternoon in Wahoo on Friday.

The Mustang girls team scored 44 points at the meet.

Twenty-two of them were scored in the field events, 20 of them on the strength of two gold medals from Mueller in the long jump and triple jump events.

She won the long jump with a mark of 16-5.25 and the triple after hitting the sand at 34-8.75.

Prososki added a fifth-place finish in the shot put 32-8.

Mueller also added a fourth place medal in the 200-meter dash (28.40).

Harris added medals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events. She finished fourth in the 100’s (18.63) and fourth in the 300’s (51.93).