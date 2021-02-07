Mustangs compete in conference tournament

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team opened Capitol Conference Tournament play against Fort Calhoun at home on Jan. 23.
The Mustangs trailed the entire game and despite a valiant fourth quarter rally were defeated at home by the Pioneers 37-33.
The Mustangs trailed 20-13 at the half and went into the final eight minutes down 34-22.
The Mustangs attempted to rally behind 6-foot-1 junior Emaree Harris. Harris scored six of her career-high 17 points in the fourth quarter and RC outscored FC 11-3, but it wasn’t enough and the Pioneers were able to escape with the four-point win. Harris made 9-of-12 from the free throw line.
Junior Makenna Gehle hit a pair of second half 3-pointers to keep the home team within striking distance.
The loss dropped the Mustang record to 2-13 on the season and put them into a consolation matchup against the Conestoga Cougars at Raymond Central High School on Jan. 28.
For the first time all season, three Mustang players finished in double-figures and the Mustangs were able to pull away from the Cougars for a 44-31 victory.
The Mustangs led 21-19 at the half and pulled away in the second half behind Gehle and junior Rachel Potter.
RC outscored the visitors 23-12 over the final 16 minutes behind a combined 15 second half points from the RC duo.
Gehle finished with a career-high 15 points while Potter added 11 more.
Freshman Madi Lubischer scored 11 points with eight coming in the first half.
Raymond Central played Aquinas Catholic in David City on Tuesday; results will appear in next week’s newspaper.