Mustangs compete in conference tournament

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team opened Capitol Conference Tournament play against Fort Calhoun at home on Jan. 23.

The Mustangs trailed the entire game and despite a valiant fourth quarter rally were defeated at home by the Pioneers 37-33.

The Mustangs trailed 20-13 at the half and went into the final eight minutes down 34-22.

The Mustangs attempted to rally behind 6-foot-1 junior Emaree Harris. Harris scored six of her career-high 17 points in the fourth quarter and RC outscored FC 11-3, but it wasn’t enough and the Pioneers were able to escape with the four-point win. Harris made 9-of-12 from the free throw line.

Junior Makenna Gehle hit a pair of second half 3-pointers to keep the home team within striking distance.

The loss dropped the Mustang record to 2-13 on the season and put them into a consolation matchup against the Conestoga Cougars at Raymond Central High School on Jan. 28.

For the first time all season, three Mustang players finished in double-figures and the Mustangs were able to pull away from the Cougars for a 44-31 victory.