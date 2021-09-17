Mustangs compete at home

VALPARAISO – The Raymond Central Softball team picked up its only win of the week in a victory over Tekamah-Herman in the Valparaiso Triangular on Sept. 11. They were able to defeat the Tigers in four innings 13-3.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Rachel Potter doubled to left to start the inning. The next batter Sierra Springer was able to hit the ball deep enough to center, allowing Rachel Potter to score and tie the game.

The Mustangs took a 3-1 lead in the second on a single by Cali Springer that scored Madelynn Peterson and Lizzie Potter. T-H would not go away that easy and scored two runs with two outs on a dropped third strike.

Raymond Central was able to build a lead the Tigers were never able to overcome, with seven in the bottom of the third. Singles by Lily Potter, Cali Springer and Sierra Springer drove in three of the runs, while the other four scored on a compilation of walks and errors.

In the fourth, the Mustangs were able to score three more runs. After McFadden singled to left field, Lily Potter came up with a hit driving her in.

The final run would come across on an error.