Mustangs compete at home

VALPARAISO – The Raymond Central Softball team picked up its only win of the week in a victory over Tekamah-Herman in the Valparaiso Triangular on Sept. 11. They were able to defeat the Tigers in four innings 13-3.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Rachel Potter doubled to left to start the inning. The next batter Sierra Springer was able to hit the ball deep enough to center, allowing Rachel Potter to score and tie the game.
The Mustangs took a 3-1 lead in the second on a single by Cali Springer that scored Madelynn Peterson and Lizzie Potter. T-H would not go away that easy and scored two runs with two outs on a dropped third strike.
Raymond Central was able to build a lead the Tigers were never able to overcome, with seven in the bottom of the third. Singles by Lily Potter, Cali Springer and Sierra Springer drove in three of the runs, while the other four scored on a compilation of walks and errors.
In the fourth, the Mustangs were able to score three more runs. After McFadden singled to left field, Lily Potter came up with a hit driving her in.
The final run would come across on an error.
McFadden pitched all four innings in the win giving up five hits and two runs. With the bats Cali Springer had three RBIs and Lizzie Potter and Sierra Springer both drove in two.
Luck was not on Raymond Central’s side against Class C No. 5 Malcolm in their second game on the day. The Clippers Abbi Arroyo only gave up three hits in a 12-0 victory.
Picking up two of those hits for the Mustangs was Sierra Springer and McFadden had the other one.
Earlier in the week on Sept. 7, Raymond Central had an away game at Class No. 7 Arlington. In that game, the Mustangs were able to keep it close, but ultimately lost 3-2.
The team’s first run was driven in on a single by McFadden to center that scored Rachel Potter. After scoring a run, Rachel Potter homered to center making it 2-0 for Raymond Central.
Unfortunately, that lead would not hold for the Mustangs, with the Eagles striking for two in the bottom of the seventh to win the game in walk-off fashion.
McFadden pitched six innings in the loss and hit double digits in strikeouts with 10. Both Rachel Potter and McFadden had one RBI.
Raymond Central started this week off by traveling to play Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Sept. 14. They have a home game against DC West/Concordia on Sept. 16 and will be participating in the Filmore Central Invite on Sept. 18.
