Mustangs come up short in conference tournament

LOUISVILLE – The Raymond Central boys basketball team kicked off Capitol Conference Tournament play with a game at Louisville on Jan. 21. In a high-scoring affair, it was the Mustangs who lost to the Lions 65-51.

Trailing 6-2 to start the game, Reid Otto hit a three to pull Raymond Central back within one. A few possessions later, Rylan Stover knocked down a triple up top to put the Mustangs up 10-9.

Raymond Central carried that one-point lead the rest of the quarter and entered the second in front 12-11.

Scoring on a fast break to begin the second was Dawson Potter. Isaak Fredrickson followed that up with a three-pointer which gave the Mustangs a 19-17 edge.

An 8-2 run by Louisville to end the half gave the Lions a 25-21 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Potter scored a layup off a steal and Stover hit a three up top to cut Louisville’s lead to three points. To end the quarter, Stover hit another trey that made it 37-31 in favor of the Lions heading to the final frame.

Both teams had a scoring surge in the fourth with 48 points put up between them. In the end, it was Louisville who outscored Raymond Central 28-20 and picked up a 14-point victory.

The Mustangs were outrebounded by the Lions 35 to 24 and came up with 11 steals. They also shot 36% from the field and 33% from three point range.

Finishing with 14 points was Wyatt Svoboda and Fredrickson scored 12. Putting up nine points was Stover, both Potter and Otto had six and Tavion Johnson and Preston Lubischer finished with two.

A day prior, Raymond Central took on Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Jan. 20. In a back and forth battle, the Mustangs fell to the Raiders 56-51.

Late in the first quarter, Raymond Central trailed by seven points. Stover finished off the quarter with a fast break layup that made it 13-8 LV/S-S.

The deficit for Raymond Central was trimmed to three at 18-15 with a corner three from Tate Roubal in the second. Another triple this time by Svoboda made it 23-20 in favor of the Raiders heading into halftime.

Out of the break, Potter scored on a fast break layup and Fredrickson hit a three. After scoring 16 points in the third, the Mustangs led 36-35 with one quarter remaining.

Raymond Central continued to score in the fourth with a pair of threes from Stover and Fredrickson. This resulted in the Mustangs putting up 15 points in the final eight minutes.

On the other side, LV/S-S also found their stroke. They put up the most points they had all night with 20 and came from behind to win by five.

Raymond Central finished with 29 rebounds, 12 assists and eight steals. They also shot 31% from the field, 26% from three and 70% from the line.

Scoring 14 points was Fredrickson and Potter put up 12 points. Finishing with nine points was Otto, Stover and Svoboda had five and both Roubal and Lubischer ended up with three.

Raymond Central will take part in a consolation game for the Capitol Conference Tournament at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 against LV/S-S.