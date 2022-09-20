Mustangs come up short in close loss to Blue Devils

WAYNE- Big plays helped the Raymond Central football team hang with Wayne on the road on Sept. 16. In the end, the Mustangs came up just short of getting the victory falling by a final of 27-26.

In the first quarter, it was the Blue Devils who found the end zone first on a 17 yard touchdown pass. After the extra point, Wayne had a 7-0 lead after one quarter of action.

A big play through the air got Raymond Central’s offense going in the second quarter. It came on a 67 yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Jelinek to Isaak Fredrickson.

The Mustangs elected to go for two and didn’t convert it which kept the Blue Devils in front 7-6.

Wayne came back with a huge pass play of their own that went for 61 yards and a score. This time around, the Blue Devils missed the extra point kick, keeping their edge at seven points.

To close out the half, Jelinek had another touchdown pass. This time it went for 37 yards and was caught by Reid Otto for a touchdown.

Jelinek was able to use his legs to get in the end zone on the extra point and give Raymond Central a 14-13 advantage at halftime.

Keeping to the script of big pass plays, Wayne threw a 59 yard touchdown strike to open up the scoring in the third quarter. They failed on the two point attempt making it a 19-14 game in favor of the Blue Devils.

For the second time in the game, Jelinek completed a pass to Fredrickson that went for a touchdown. This time it was a 13-yard completion.

The two point try by the Mustangs came up short, which gave the Mustangs a small lead at 20-19.

Wayne closed out the third with their second big completion of the quarter. This time it was a 65 yard completion that went for a touchdown and put the Blue Devils up 27-20 going to the final frame.

With around a minute to go in the fourth quarter, the score remained the same with Raymond Central backed up inside of Wayne’s 10 yard line. This didn’t faze Jelinek who completed a 91 yard strike to Fredrickson to pull the Mustangs within one point.

Unfortunately, Raymond Central was stuffed on the two point try resulting in a one point loss for the Mustangs.

In the contest, it was Raymond Central who had 473 yards of total offense compared to 371 yards for Wayne. Both teams also had one turnover.

The freshman Jelinek had an outstanding game throwing the ball for 427 yards and four touchdowns. Hauling in six catches for 206 yards and three scores was Fredrickson, Gavin Gehle hauled in two grabs for 97 yards, Otto had 75 receiving yards and a score, and Dawson Potter had four catches for 49 yards.

On the ground, Kyle Peterson led the team with 17 carries for 61 yards.

Leading the defense with six tackles and a fumble recovery was Jude Burton. Mason Kreikemeier also came up with six tackles.

Finishing with four tackles was Colby Den Hartog and the senior Tyson Malousek had two tackles and one sack.

The Mustangs return home this week to take on Auburn at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. Coming into the game the Bulldogs have a 2-2 record and lost to Class C-1 No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood 40-0 their last time out.