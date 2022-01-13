Mustangs come from behind against Broncos on the road

UTICA- It took a late fourth-quarter comeback, but the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to finish the week 2-1 with a 39-34 victory against Centennial on Jan. 8. The other win was a 48-33 victory over Arlington at home on Jan. 7 and they lost 63-34 at Class C-1 No. 4 North Bend Central on Jan. 4.
On the road against the Broncos on Saturday, the Mustangs were able to win the first 9-6. Helping them get that lead was Hannah Kile with two threes and Madelyn Lubischer with another.
Centennial rebounded from that rough first quarter by outscoring Raymond Central 22-10 in the second. This put the Mustangs down 28-19 at the half.
Raymond Central got back on track with a 5-0 run to begin the third. Leslie Bos was able to steal an inbound pass and got the ball inside to Kile for an easy layup that made it 28-24.
The Broncos scored the next four points to end the quarter and pushed their advantage up to 32-24 with one quarter left.
Lockdown defense played by the Mustangs resulted in a 15-2 run in the fourth that helped them win. Rachel Potter and Kile both made three’s that allowed Raymond Central to get back into the game.
Both Lubischer and Kile recorded 11 points in the victory. Potter had six points, Taylor Oldfield scored five, Emaree Harris had three, Bailey Grant had two, and Quincy Cotter ended with one point.
It didn’t take long for the Mustangs to display their dominance the day prior against Arlington. They outscored the Eagles 21-7 in the first quarter.
At one point Raymond Central was up 15-0 after Lubischer and Potter made three-pointers on back-to-back possessions. Kenna Gehle closed the quarter out with another made three.
Two free throws by Kile and a three from Bos put the Mustangs up 30-17 at halftime.
The second half was pretty evenly played between the two squads. It was Raymond Central who ended up outscoring the Eagles 18-16 in the third and fourth quarters.
Cotter played a key role in the second half with some big shots and free throws.
Potter was the only player in double figures for the Mustangs with 11 points. Cotter ended up scoring nine points, Grant had seven, Kile scored five, Taylor Oldfield and Lubischer dropped in four points apiece, and Gehle had three points.
In one of the Mustangs toughest games up to this point in the season, they made up a game at the two-time defending C-1 State Champion North Bend on Tuesday.
Trailing 9-1 early on in the first, Raymond Central stunned the Tigers by going on an 11-1 scoring run and taking a 12-10 lead. Playing a big part in it were three-pointers from Potter and Kile.
A 6-0 scoring run allowed North Bend to go up 16-12 at the end of the first.
That dominance carried over to the second where the Tigers outscored the Mustangs 12-1 and went up 28-13 at the half. Things didn’t improve in the second half with North Bend scoring 35 points compared to 21 put up by Raymond Central.
Potter led the way for the Mustangs with nine points. Lubischer had eight points, Grant and Kile scored five, Oldfield and Cotter ended up with three, and Gehle had two points.
The Mustangs took on Class C-1 No. 7 David City on Jan. 11 and then are at home at 6 p.m. against Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 14.