Mustangs come from behind against Broncos on the road

UTICA- It took a late fourth-quarter comeback, but the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to finish the week 2-1 with a 39-34 victory against Centennial on Jan. 8. The other win was a 48-33 victory over Arlington at home on Jan. 7 and they lost 63-34 at Class C-1 No. 4 North Bend Central on Jan. 4.

On the road against the Broncos on Saturday, the Mustangs were able to win the first 9-6. Helping them get that lead was Hannah Kile with two threes and Madelyn Lubischer with another.

Centennial rebounded from that rough first quarter by outscoring Raymond Central 22-10 in the second. This put the Mustangs down 28-19 at the half.

Raymond Central got back on track with a 5-0 run to begin the third. Leslie Bos was able to steal an inbound pass and got the ball inside to Kile for an easy layup that made it 28-24.

The Broncos scored the next four points to end the quarter and pushed their advantage up to 32-24 with one quarter left.

Lockdown defense played by the Mustangs resulted in a 15-2 run in the fourth that helped them win. Rachel Potter and Kile both made three’s that allowed Raymond Central to get back into the game.