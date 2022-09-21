Mustangs come close to ending losing streak against Raiders

VALPARAISO- The Raymond Central softball team nearly won their first game in eight tries when they took on conference foe Logan View-Scribner/Snyder on Sept. 13 at home. In the end, five errors by the Mustangs came back to haunt them in an 8-6 defeat.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Raymond Central cut into the Raiders lead with one run. Cali Springer was able to get on base via the walk and then hustled home on a wild pitch later on in the inning.

Raymond Central tied the game at two apiece in their next at-bat when Ella Menebroker stole home after being walked earlier in the inning.

With no outs in the bottom of the fourth and trailing 5-2, Kinsley Seuferer singled to third base and Lily Johnson was walked to give the Mustangs two baserunners. Both would get home on a hit back to the pitcher by Kamerine Simmons that made it a 5-4 contest.

In the fifth and sixth inning, Raymond Central battled back and tied the game at six. Lizzie Potter scored the Mustangs run in the fifth by stealing home and then Miley McCoy came up with a hit to third driving in Grace Ehlers in the sixth.

With no runs scored in the seventh, the game moved into extra innings.

During LV/SS at-bat in the top of the eighth, they took advantage of two wild pitches that scored two runs.

In their last chance at-bat in the bottom of the eighth, the Mustangs courtesy runner Hitz was caught stealing third base. That was followed up by a pair of strikeouts that ended the game.

Coming up with one RBI apiece for Raymond Central was Simmons and McCoy. Springer pitched four innings, gave up three earned runs, and had four strikeouts and Simmons went four innings, gave up one earned run, and struck out one batter.

Two days later, the Mustangs traveled to Valley to take on Douglas County West. The Falcons had an offensive explosion as they went on to knock off Raymond Central 18-4.

All the runs for the Mustangs were scored in the top of the third.

With one out Springer singled to left field and Braelyn Christensen got on a base thanks to a fielder’s choice at third base. Back-to-back singles from Lizzie Potter and Sava Hitz drove them both in and made it a 12-2 lead for the Falcons.

An error on a hit by Seuferer to third base allowed Potter and Menebroker to get home and gave Raymond Central four runs for the game.

Both Potter and Hitz had one hit and one RBI in the loss. Pitching 2.2 innings, giving up four earned runs, and striking out three batters was Springer.

This week the Mustangs had a home game against Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 20. On Sept. 22 Raymond Central plays at Milford at 6 p.m. and then will be in Hooper for the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24.