Mustangs cap busy week with conference meet in Syracuse

SYRACUSE – The Raymond Central track and field teams capped their week in Syracuse while taking part in the Capitol Conference Meet on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon.

Prior to competing at the conference tournament the Mustangs traveled to North Bend for an eight-team invitational on April 27.

The girls team finished fifth at the meet as a team after scoring 50 points.

The Mustangs scored 26 points in the field events led by a pair of gold medals from senior Grace Mueller. She won the long jump after hitting the sand 17-1.25 feet from the board. She also finished first in the triple jump after soaring to a mark of 35-2.5.

On the track Mueller added eight points in the 200-meter dash when she finished second with a time of 27.86.

Sprinter Davianne Hoyt added medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events.

Junior hurdler Autumn Haislet scored eight points in the 110-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 17.85.

The Mustangs mile and two-mile relay teams both medaled at the meet.