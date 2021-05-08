Mustangs cap busy week with conference meet in Syracuse

SYRACUSE – The Raymond Central track and field teams capped their week in Syracuse while taking part in the Capitol Conference Meet on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon.
Prior to competing at the conference tournament the Mustangs traveled to North Bend for an eight-team invitational on April 27.
The girls team finished fifth at the meet as a team after scoring 50 points.
The Mustangs scored 26 points in the field events led by a pair of gold medals from senior Grace Mueller. She won the long jump after hitting the sand 17-1.25 feet from the board. She also finished first in the triple jump after soaring to a mark of 35-2.5.
On the track Mueller added eight points in the 200-meter dash when she finished second with a time of 27.86.
Sprinter Davianne Hoyt added medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events.
Junior hurdler Autumn Haislet scored eight points in the 110-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 17.85.
The Mustangs mile and two-mile relay teams both medaled at the meet.
The boys team scored 37 points at the meet in North Bend and ended up sixth place.
Thirty-four of the points were scored in the field events by junior Andrew Otto and senior Christian Schweitzer.
Otto captured first place medals in the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (42-0.75, season best).
Schweitzer won the shot put with a mark of 48-1 and finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 128-3.
Cameron Schultz earned the lone individual medal on the track for the Mustangs, finished fifth in the two-mile with a time of 13:35.
The Mustangs returned to action on Saturday when they traveled to Syracuse High School to take part in the annual Frontier Conference Tournament.
The girls finished fourth at the meet with 61 team points.
Mueller, Kamarin Simmons and Lauren Prososki all earned medals in the field events.
Mueller lost for the first time all year in the long jump after getting edged by an inch by Arlington sophomore Keeli Green. Mueller finished with a mark of 165-.5.
Mueller bounced back with a win in the triple jump (34-10.75). Simmons finished fifth in the event.
Prososki finished third in the shot put after posting a mark of 35-5.5.
The top performance on the track was turned in by the sprint relay team made up of senior Halle Heiss, Mueller, junior Kenna Gehle and freshman Madi Lubischer. The quartet won the event with a season-best time of 52.24.
Haislet, Emaree Harris and Lubischer combined to score 16 points in the two hurdle events.
Haislet and Harris finished 3-4 in the 110’s after finishing with times of 17.50 and 17.54 respectively.
Harris added a fourth-place finish in the 300’s (52.90) and Lubischer finished fifth (53.05).
Hoyt added a fourth place finish in the 100-meter dash (13.44).
The boys team scored 32 points at the meet with 28 of them coming in the field events.
Otto won the high jump (6-0) and finished second in the triple jump (40-0.25).
Schweitzer added a third-place finish in shot put (47-5.25) and a fourth-place finish in the discus (120-11).
Wyatt Svoboda, Phil Karpov, Jeremiah Soden and Joey White combined to finish fourth in the two-mile relay with a time of 10:07.