Mustangs can’t overcome Falcons and Clippers in pair of losses

VALLEY- Last week the Raymond Central girls basketball team struggled to score the ball like they needed to in two losses at Douglas County West and Malcolm. The Mustangs fell to the Falcons on Dec. 17 51-45 and then lost to the Class C-1 No. 6 Malcolm 52-24 on Dec. 18.
In the game against DC West, Madelyn Lubischer helped cut the deficit in the game to two points at 18-6 with a three. A few plays later Hannah Kile knocked down a three that made it 11-10 in favor of Raymond Central.
The three-point scoring wasn’t done yet for the Mustangs in the first with Lubischer making her second one of the quarter. This helped increase Raymond Central’s lead out to four at 14-10.
To end the quarter, the Falcons went on a 4-1 run to tie the game up at 15 apiece.
During the second quarter, the Mustangs went cold offensively from the field. They were only able to manage four points and as a result, trailed 24-19 at halftime.
Senior Rachel Potter helped Raymond Central’s offense get back on track in the third. Her three was a part of a 4-0 run for the Mustangs to start the second half and got her team back within one at 24-23.
Later on, Lubischer also made a three-pointer which helped Raymond Central cut the lead down to one possession at 35-32 heading to the fourth.
During the last quarter, DC West had their best offensive showing with 16 points. The Mustangs weren’t quite able to keep up with that pace only scoring 13 points.
In the contest, Lubischer was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points. Potter was also in double figures with 11 points, Quincy Cotter had six, and finishing with four apiece were Hannah Kile and Emaree Harris.
Following that loss, Raymond Central had a tall task of having to go on the road and play a rated Clippers squad the very next day. It showed that the Mustangs were worn down from the night before with the score never being close.
From the get-go, Malcolm put on a display on the defensive side of the ball. They held Raymond Central to three points while dropping in 18.
To begin the second quarter, the Mustangs started on a 5-0 run. One of the reasons for that was a three-pointer that Lubischer made that brought the deficit back to ten points at 18-8.
Heading into halftime, the Clippers clung to a 32-12 advantage.
The offense once again took a step backward for Raymond Central in the third. They were only able to get four points in the quarter but did do a good job defensively by holding Malcolm to eight.
After a made free-throw to start the fourth, Taylor Oldfield made a three making the score 45-20. A steal and a layup by Bailey Grant on an inbound pass helped bring the score to its final.
In the rebounding category, Malcolm had 36 boards compared to 30 for the Mustangs. Raymond Central also shot 13% from three which did not help their case.
Leading the team with eight points in the loss was Lubischer. Oldfield ended up getting seven points, Cotter had five points, and Grant and Harris both had two points.
The Mustangs finished off the first half of the season with a game at Yutan on Dec. 21. The Chieftains came into the contest riding a two-game winning streak improving their record to 4-3.