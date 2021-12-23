Mustangs can’t overcome Falcons and Clippers in pair of losses

VALLEY- Last week the Raymond Central girls basketball team struggled to score the ball like they needed to in two losses at Douglas County West and Malcolm. The Mustangs fell to the Falcons on Dec. 17 51-45 and then lost to the Class C-1 No. 6 Malcolm 52-24 on Dec. 18.

In the game against DC West, Madelyn Lubischer helped cut the deficit in the game to two points at 18-6 with a three. A few plays later Hannah Kile knocked down a three that made it 11-10 in favor of Raymond Central.

The three-point scoring wasn’t done yet for the Mustangs in the first with Lubischer making her second one of the quarter. This helped increase Raymond Central’s lead out to four at 14-10.

To end the quarter, the Falcons went on a 4-1 run to tie the game up at 15 apiece.

During the second quarter, the Mustangs went cold offensively from the field. They were only able to manage four points and as a result, trailed 24-19 at halftime.

Senior Rachel Potter helped Raymond Central’s offense get back on track in the third. Her three was a part of a 4-0 run for the Mustangs to start the second half and got her team back within one at 24-23.