Mustangs can’t keep up with the Rockets and the Pioneers

VALPARAISO- In a pair of games against Syracuse at home on August 29 and Fort Calhoun on the road on August 30, the Raymond Central softball team couldn’t score enough in a 17-4 loss to the Rockets and 9-1 defeat at the hands of the Pioneers.

In the Mustangs lone home contest of the week against Syracuse, the Rockets exploded for five in the second and third and six in the fourth in a 13 run victory.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, Raymond Central was able to tie the game at one in the bottom half of the inning. With two runners on, Lizzie Potter singled to center knocking in Kamerine Simmons.

Grace Ehlers led off the bottom of the second with a single to left field and then Lily Johnson got on base with two outs with an infield hit. A pair of singles from Simmons and Cali Springer drove them both in and made the score 6-3 in favor of Syracuse.

In the bottom of the fourth, Simmons knocked in another run when she singled to second base bringing Miley McCoy to the plate.

Finishing with two hits and two runs batted in the loss was Simmons. Springer and Potter both had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Pitching 2.1 innings as the starter with four earned runs surrendered and three strikeouts was Springer. Going 1.2 innings in relief with eight earned runs given up and one strikeout was Simmons.

The next day the Mustangs traveled to Fort Calhoun. Raymond Central gave up five runs in the first and four in fifth to give the Pioneers an eight run victory.

The only run of the contest for the Mustangs came in the top of the fourth. Springer had started the inning off with a single to right field and Sava Hitz drove her in with a single to center field.

Pitching 4.1 innings was Springer in the loss giving up two earned runs and striking out two batters.

This week Raymond Central took on Arlington at home on Sept. 6. They will be taking part in a triangular at Tekamah-Herman on Sept. 10 starting at 9 a.m.