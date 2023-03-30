VALPARAISO — A tough sixth and seventh inning, spelled trouble for the Raymond Central Baseball Team in a 12-10 loss to Crete in their home opener on March 23. After building a four run lead through the first, the defense and pitching for the Mustangs couldn’t get it done.

“We need to find a way to be more consistent about keeping the ball in front and finding arms that are willing to throw and compete,” Raymond Central Head Coach Corey Serrano said.

Early on, it was Raymond Central who was in a 3-0 hole against the Cardinals. The Mustangs cut into that deficit in the bottom of the first with two runs. They came on a groundout to short by Kyle Peterson that drove in Ryland Stover and a single from Owen Kreikemeier to center that scored Mason Kreikemeier.

An error at shortstop by Crete and an infield single by Jacob Schultz helped Raymond Central tie the game at four in the bottom of the third. In the next at-bat, Ben Kliment singled to left field driving in Kreikemeier and Schultz which gave the Mustangs their first lead at 6-4.

Raymond Central wasn’t done scoring in the inning and plated three more runs to make it 9-4 after a triple from Peterson to right field and a single to the pitcher by Mason Kreikemeier.

The final run for the Mustangs was scored in the bottom of the fourth on a single to left field by Owen Kreikemeier that plated Hunter Skykes and put Raymond Central up 10-6.

After setting down the Cardinals in order in the fifth, the wheels came off for the Mustangs in the sixth when they gave up three runs to trim their lead to 10-9. Three of Crete’s baserunners reached on a hit by a pitch and a pair of walks.

Things continued to get worse for Raymond Central in the seventh when they walked the first two batters and then allowed the Cardinals to score on an error to tie the game. A single to center by Crete with two outs allowed them to put up two more runs and grab the advantage.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs got Schultz on with a walk, but couldn’t do anything with it.

According to Serrano, he was happy to see the offense step up for Raymond Central in their second game of the year, but they have to figure out how to put it all together.

“It was great to see, because that’s the biggest thing I ask of them is to improve every week,” Serrano said. “Now if we could put it together on the field.”

Peterson led the Mustangs with three RBIs and two hits in the loss. Both driving in two runs were Kliment and Owen Kreikemeier and Mason Kreikemeier and Colby Den Hartog had one RBI.

Starting the game on the mound was Stover who gave up four earned runs and had two strikeouts. In relief, Wyatt Jelinek gave up five runs and had three strikeouts and Schultz set down one batter in one inning pitched.

To start the year, Raymond Central played at Seward on March 21. It was a close game until the Bluejays put up 10 runs in the fifth in a 13-2 win over the Mustangs.

Both of the runs for Raymond Central came in the top of the first against Seward. With the bases loaded and one out, Kolton Loos walked in both Peterson and Mason Kreikemeier.

After falling behind early, the Bluejays answered back with one run in the second, third and fourth. They then added the dagger with 10 in the fifth.

Peterson and Mason Kreikemeier both had one hit against Seward. Starting the game on the mound was Colby Den Hartog who pitched four innings with four strikeouts and gave up one earned run.

The Mustangs started this week at Twin River and Waverly on March 27 and 28. They take on Louisville in Valparaiso at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.