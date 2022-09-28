Mustangs can’t get by Bluejays on Senior Night

VALPARAISO- On senior night at the Valparaiso Fields where Raymond Central’s lone senior Lizzie Potter was honored, the Mustangs weren’t able to pull off the win against Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 20. The Bluejays had 10 hits and ended up knocking off Raymond Central 12-1.

The Mustangs scored their only run of the contest in the bottom of the first.

Out of the leadoff position, Kamerine Simmons singled to right field and then Braelyn Christensen reached base on a fielder’s choice. Another single by Lizzie Potter on a ground ball to the pitcher loaded the bases.

Two batters later, Miley McCoy singled to the shortstop driving in Simmons and tying the game up at one apiece.

In the top of the second, A-G was able to add five runs to create some distance between themselves and Raymond Central. They ended up run ruling the Mustangs with three more runs in both the third and the fourth inning.

Finishing with one hit and one run batted in was McCoy. Cali Springer pitched four innings, gave up nine earned runs and had three strikeouts.

Two days later, Raymond Central was on the road at Class C No. 5 Milford. The Eagles took care of the Mustangs in three innings by a final of 13-1.

The only run for Raymond Central came in during the top of the third. Kinsley Seuferer was walked to start the inning and then was knocked in with a single to left field by Simmons.

Pitching 2.1 innings in the loss with seven earned runs given up and striking out one batter was Springer.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Mustangs took part in the Capitol Conference Softball Tournament in Scribner. In a play in game with Syracuse, the Mustangs came up just short in an 8-6 loss to Syracuse.

Raymond Central had a great start to the game with Simmons, Springer and Christensen all reaching base with singles. With one out McCoy was hit by a pitch driving in one and then Sava Hitz singled to right field pushing the Mustangs lead out to 3-0.

An error by the Rockets on a bunt from Ella Menebroker brought two more runs in and gave Raymond Central a 5-0 lead.

After being held scoreless in the first, Syracuse chipped away at the lead with one run in the second and third inning. A six run fourth by the Rockets put them up for the first time at 8-5.

In their last at-bat in the top of the fifth, Christensen was walked for the Mustangs. A single from Hitz to third base scored her and trimmed Raymond Central’s deficit down to two runs.

Leading the Mustangs with two hits and three RBIs in the loss was Hitz. McCoy did not have a hit but finished with one run batted in.

Starting the game was Springer who pitched 3.1 innings giving up one earned run and striking out four batters. In relief, Simmons went 0.2 innings and gave up no earned runs.

This week the Mustangs played Freeman at home on Sept. 27. They play at 6 p.m. at Louisville against Cass on Sept. 29.