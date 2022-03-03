Mustangs battle to the end in Subdistricts

MILFORD- Leadership has been the key to the success and improvement of the Raymond Central boys basketball team throughout this season. It was put on full display as the Mustangs knocked off David City 56-45 on Feb. 21 and then battled hard in a 63-46 defeat at the hands of eventual champion Milford on Feb. 22 in the C1-5 Subdistrict Tournament.

“Extremely proud of the effort from our guys,” Raymond Central Head Coach Andrew Placke said. “We constantly had to try to battle back against a really tough and physical Milford team. Proud of the team that has made strides all year and finishes with one of the better records in a long time for Raymond Central. Extra proud of our seniors, Josh Masek, Andrew Otto, Eli White, and Austin Keifer, who put in so much time and effort over my three years here at RC. They made the season a special and memorable one for the entire team.”

In the bunny bracket game of the Subdistrict on Monday, Raymond Central was matched up with a David City squad they knocked off in dramatic fashion back in January. This time around it was less dramatic for the Mustangs, who used a strong third quarter to win easily.

Early on in the contest, the Scouts were able to get their offense going with some strong offense. This allowed David City to score 17 points in the first quarter, and take a 17-12 lead going to the second.

Andrew Otto got the Mustangs offense going with a dunk in transition to start the second quarter. After this, Wyatt Svoboda was able to hit two threes that trimmed Raymond Central’s deficit down to 27-25.

The Scouts ended the half on a 3-0 run and took a 30-25 advantage going into halftime.

By far the best quarter for the Mustangs came during the third. They held David City to just four points and scored 19 points.

Raymond Central trailed 30-29 when Eli White stole the ball and converted it into a layup. The Mustangs took their first lead at 32-30 on the next possession on a three from Svoboda.

The three’s continued to fall for Svoboda who made two more in the quarter and gave Raymond Central a 44-34 edge.

Midway through the final frame, the Mustangs were trying to put the game on ice. That is exactly what happened when Andrew Otto got loose underneath the hoop and dunked the ball for the second time in the contest.

Svoboda was the leading scorer with 20 points on five of six shooting from three and Josh Masek scored 15 points. Ending up with seven points was Eli White, Isaak Fredrickson and Andrew Otto scored six points, and Rylan Stover finished with two points.

That win moved Raymond Central on to play top seed Milford who the Mustangs played earlier in the season as well. A tough start and third quarter plagued Raymond Central in a 17 point defeat.

In the first quarter, the Eagles were able to jump out in front of the Mustangs 8-0. Sharpshooter Stover got Raymond Central back in the contest with three straight threes that made the score 18-14 in favor of Milford after one.

The Eagles built their lead up to nine points to start the second when Isaak Fredrickson hit a three making the score 33-27. Going into halftime, Milford was able to push their advantage back up to eight points and led 35-27.

Coming out of the break, the Eagles increased the defensive intensity and only gave up seven points to the Mustangs. Milford was also able to drop in 19 points to push their lead up to 54-34.

Raymond Central recovered from their struggles in the third by holding the Eagles to single digits at nine points in the final frame. They were also able to outscore them with 12 points.

Fredrickson had an excellent game with 22 points and Stover was also in double figures with 12 points. Scoring three points apiece were Andrew Otto and Svoboda and Austin Keifer, Masek, and Eli White finished with two points.

The Mustangs end the 2021-2022 campaign with a record of 9-14.