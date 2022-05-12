Mustangs battle stiff competition at Capitol Conference Invite

YUTAN- Points were hard to come by for the Raymond Central track teams at the Capitol Conference Invite at Yutan on May 3. The Mustang boys came in seventh place with 36 points and the girls took eighth scoring 32 points. In the combined team score they came in seventh place with 68 points.

The only Conference Champion for Raymond Central was Andrew Otto in the high jump. He ended up getting first place by clearing 6-01.

Andrew Otto also medaled in the triple jump getting second with a mark of 41-05. Taking fifth was Gavin Gehle who jumped 39-03 and Dawson Potter ended up going 38-11.50 to get sixth.

Pulling out two medals in the hurdles was Reid Otto. He got fifth in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles running a 17.54 and a 43.58.

Both Gavin Gehle and Tavis Steele also earned medals on the track. Gehle came in fifth posting a time of 24.41 and Steele ran a 2:07.23 in the 800 meter run and came in fifth.

The 4x800 meter relay team took fourth for the Mustangs. Wyatt Svoboda, Cole Dubas, Landon Lubischer, and Steele clocked a 9:22.

Raymond Central also medaled in the 4x100 meter relay where they got fifth. Steele, Andrew Otto, Reid Otto, and Gavin Gehle ran a 47.49.

On top of his medal won in the 200, Gavin Gehle came in sixth place in the long jump with a mark of 18-06.50.

The Mustang girls were able to win two medals in the field events at Conference. Madelyn Lubischer got sixth place in the long jump with a mark of 15-00 and Kamarin Simmons came in fifth place in the high jump by clearing 4-09.

Lubischer was also able to medal on the track in the 300 meter hurdles. She battled to a fourth place finish by posting a time of 52.52.

Coming in third place in the 100 meter hurdles was Autumn Haislet. She went through the finish line in 17.74.

Earning a silver medal performance in the 400 meter dash was Candela Manrique. She battled the top two finishers to the line and ran a 1:02.37.

After getting into the finals in the 100 meter dash by thousands of a second, Sava Hitz was able to make the most of her opportunity. She ended up getting sixth place running a 13.79.

In both relays that Raymond Central fielded, they were able to get third place. Hitz, Manrique, Makenna Gehle, and Madelyn Lubischer clocked a 53.31 in the 4x100 meter relay and Makenna Gehle, Quincy Cotter, Madelyn Lubischer, and Manrique ran a 4:28.99 in the 4x400 meter relay.

The Mustangs competed in the B-3 District at Waverly on May 10. Results and state qualifiers can be found in the May 19 Wahoo Newspaper.