Mustangs battle Cougars, Rockets in conference play

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central boys basketball team was downed 70-47 by a hot-shooting Conestoga Cougar team in the opening round of the Capitol Conference Tournament played at Conestoga High School on Jan. 23.

The Cougars made 10 3-pointers and pulled away starting in the second quarter.

Raymond Central put together an effective first quarter and led 16-14.

Conestoga rallied behind four made 3-pointers in the second quarter and was able to take a 37-22 into the halftime break.

The Mustangs attempted to climb back into the game in the second half, but the Cougars kept them at arm’s length, outscoring RC 33-25 in the second half.

Junior Andrew Otto scored a team-high 11 points and added seven rebound and three steals.

Sophomore Isaak Fredrickson and senior Michael Potter each scored seven points against the Cougars.

The Mustangs looked to end their five-game losing streak on Jan. 28 at home against the Syracuse Rockets in a consolation game of the conference tournament.