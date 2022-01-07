Mustangs are champions at Weeping Water

During the final frame, Rachel Potter caught fire from three. She made three three-pointers in the quarter which helped carry the Mustangs to the finish line.

Finishing with a game-high 15 points was Potter in the victory. Lubischer was one-point behind her with 14, while Taylor Oldfield scored 10, Grant had nine, Hannah Kile finished with four, Cotter had three and Leslie Bos scored one point.

In the contest, Raymond Central was outrebounded by the Indians 48 to 30. They shot 35% from three compared to 21% for Weeping Water and won the steal category 13 to nine.

To get to the championship against the Indians, the Mustangs had to beat Conestoga the prior day. They accomplished this by outrebounding the Cougars 40 to 34 and had five blocks compared to two for Conestoga.

Raymond Central started the game off with a good defense. They only allowed the Cougars to score three in the first, while they dropped in eight points.

The scripts were flipped in the second as Conestoga only gave up two points to the Mustangs. Despite this, Raymond Central was still ahead 10-9 at halftime.