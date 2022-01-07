Mustangs are champions at Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – After winning four games all last season, the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to eclipse that mark by the end of December. Even better was the fact the Mustangs did it by winning the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament with victories over Conestoga 33-28 and Weeping Water 56-50 on Dec. 28 and 29.
In the championship game of the tournament, Raymond Central was matched up against defending Class D-1 State Champion Weeping Water. The Indians got to the first-place game by defeating Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 50-27.
Weeping Water did a good job of holding the Mustangs’ offense in check during the first quarter. They only gave up seven points to Raymond Central and scored 11 to take a four-point lead.
After struggling in the first, Madelyn Lubischer was able to get the Mustangs offense going with a fast-break layup to start the second. That was followed up by a corner three from Bailey Grant that put Raymond Central up 14-13.
A three up top made by Lubischer increased that lead up to 22-15.
In total, the Mustangs scored 23 points in the second. This helped them take a 30-20 lead into halftime.
Weeping Water cut into their deficit a little bit in the third. They outscored Raymond Central 11-10 and trailed 40-31 heading to the fourth quarter.
During the final frame, Rachel Potter caught fire from three. She made three three-pointers in the quarter which helped carry the Mustangs to the finish line.
Finishing with a game-high 15 points was Potter in the victory. Lubischer was one-point behind her with 14, while Taylor Oldfield scored 10, Grant had nine, Hannah Kile finished with four, Cotter had three and Leslie Bos scored one point.
In the contest, Raymond Central was outrebounded by the Indians 48 to 30. They shot 35% from three compared to 21% for Weeping Water and won the steal category 13 to nine.
To get to the championship against the Indians, the Mustangs had to beat Conestoga the prior day. They accomplished this by outrebounding the Cougars 40 to 34 and had five blocks compared to two for Conestoga.
Raymond Central started the game off with a good defense. They only allowed the Cougars to score three in the first, while they dropped in eight points.
The scripts were flipped in the second as Conestoga only gave up two points to the Mustangs. Despite this, Raymond Central was still ahead 10-9 at halftime.
Midway through the third, Oldfield connected on a three-pointer that put the Mustangs up by four. This helped Raymond Central take a 21-19 lead going to the last quarter.
After making a free throw to begin the fourth quarter, Hannah Kile made a three for the Mustangs that put them ahead by six points. That lead would stay the same at 29-23 after a layup in transition and a three from Oldfield.
Leading the team with 10 points was Oldfield. Kile had nine points, Potter scored six, Cotter finished with four and Emaree Harris and Lubischer both scored two points.
The Mustangs played at Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central on Jan. 4. They have a home game against Arlington on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. and play at Centennial on Jan. 8 at 2:30 p.m.