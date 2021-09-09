Mustangs and Vikings XC earn five medals in Beatrice

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Raymond Central only had one girl runner and that was Mady Ayres. She got 49th with a time of 27:46.57.

Just outside of the medals for the Viking boys team in 16th place was Ryan Thraen who ran an 18:46.25. The third runner for Waverly was Daniel Kasparek who got 24th finishing just under 20 minutes in a time of 19:55.86.

Dominick Delahoyde was the final runner scored for the Vikings. He was their fourth runner and got 39th by crossing the finish line in 20:55.86.

Gregory Cockerill and Austin Myers were the final two varsity runners for Waverly. Cockerill got 50th in a time of 21:33.52 and Myers was 57th by running a 22:15.46.

For the Mustang boys, Tavis Steele and Cameron Shultz were the third and four runners. Steele got 41st in a time of 21:03.33 and taking 46th was Shultz who crossed the line in 21:16.07.

Earning 58th place was Eli White who ran a 22:26.45 and Elijah Nacke was 10 spots back in 68th running a time of 23:07.58.

Both schools will be running again on Sept. 9 but at different meets. Raymond Central will be at the Wahoo Invite at Lake Wanahoo and Waverly is traveling to the Pius X Invite at Pioneer Park in Lincoln.

Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.