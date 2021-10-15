Mustangs and Chieftains run at conference meet in Arlington

ARLINGTON – The Raymond Central and Yutan cross country teams competed at the Nebraska Capital Conference Invite at Arlington High School on Oct. 7. Between the two schools, there were three medalists.

They were Landon Lubischer and Sophia Schultz for Raymond Central and Isaac Kult for Yutan. Getting 13th place was Lubischer in the boy’s race running an 18:25.50 and Kult earned 15th by a second over Travis Skelton of Fort Calhoun in a time of 18:32.52. Schultz got 13th place in the girl’s race clocking a 22:49.04.

Finishing behind Kult for the Chieftains was Carter Tichota who ran a 19:21.64. 34th place went to Bryce Kolc who ran a 20:01.14, 41st was Seth Janecek running a 20:52.44, and 49th and 50th were Clark Cogdill and Ethan Eggan in times of 21:52.23 and 21:54.36.

The Mustang’s second runner behind Lubischer was Tavis Steele in 28th clocking a 19:52.62. Cole Dubas got 32nd and ran a 19:50.80, 51st was Elijah Nacke in a time of 21:52.23, Eli White was 51st running a 22:26.01, and earning 58th place was Joey White who crossed the finish line in a time of 26:07.33.

Yutan got sixth in the team standings with 119 points and right behind them in seventh was Raymond Central with 124 points. The team champion was Fort Calhoun with 25 points.