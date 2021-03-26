Mustang track and field teams ready to get going

RAYMOND – Raymond Central Coach Kayln Brannagan and the Mustang track and field teams are excited to get started.

They should be, after all the spring warriors had their season canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are really looking forward to rebuilding after losing our season to COVID a year ago. We have some athletes with a lot of potential and I know they are eager to get out and compete,” Brannagan stated.

Two returning letterwinners return to lead the boys team and they both compete in the same event.

Senior Christian Schweitzer and junior Andrew Otto will provide the Mustangs with a solid 1-2 punch in the field events this season.

Otto will compete in the triple jump and high jump events in 2021 and is off to a fast start after medaling at both events at the Doane Indoor meet.

Schweitzer won the shot put event in Doane and finished fourth in the discus. He should score consistently in both events this season for the Mustangs.

The girls team returns five letterwinners including senior Grace Mueller.