Mustang teams compete in Malcolm

MALCOLM – The Raymond Central track and field teams returned to Malcolm for an invitational on a cold and windy Wednesday afternoon last week.

The Mustang girls team ended up fourth at the invitational after scoring 65 team points.

Senior Grace Mueller secured four medals at the meet including a pair of gold medals in the long jump and triple jump events.

Mueller won the long jump with a jump of 16-9.5 and the triple jump by reaching 34-10.5.

She also earned a pair of medals on the track including a silver medal in the 200-meter dash after she was able to cross the finish line with a season-best time of 28.33.

Her fourth medal came as a member of the Mustangs’ mile relay team. She teamed with Halle Heiss, Emaree Harris and Madi Lubischer to finish fifth at the meet with a time of 4:54.

Harris also had a good day in Malcolm.

She won the 300-meter hurdle event with a time of 52.79 and she added a fourth place medal in the high jump and a fifth place medal in the 100-meter hurdle event.