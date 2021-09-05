Mustang softball finishes second in tournament

NORTH BEND – Raymond Central softball had a tough start to the week during a triangular against Yutan-Mead at North Bend Central on Aug. 24.
Yutan-Mead managed to score five runs in the first two innings of the game against the Mustangs which put the Patriots at an advantage from the get-go. Raymond Central was unable to find any kind of footing during the game scoring zero runs to Yutan-Mead’s eight. The game lasted five innings.
Kynzee McFadden pitched for the Mustangs against Yutan-Mead’s Shaylynn Campbell and allowed three hits and six runs over four innings, striking out five batters. Cali Springer came in for the last inning as the relief pitcher and allowed one hit and two runs.
Rachel Potter had the only hit for the Mustangs offense.
“Never got the bats going that game,” Head Coach Bob Prai said.
Raymond Central’s second game of the evening was a little different from the first shutout loss. The Mustangs played against the home team and beat North Bend Central 15-3.
Lasting only three innings, the Mustangs scored 12 runs in the third inning alone with runs from Rachel Potter, Sierra Springer, Cassie Osmera, Lizzie Potter, Madelynn Peterson, Cali Springer, Erika Donahue, Braelyn Christensen and Abbie Hudson.
Sierra Springer and McFadden both hit home runs. Rachel Potter led the offense with three runs.
The landslide win over North Bend in the triangular gave the team confidence going into the tournament at Fillmore Central High School in Geneva, Prai said.
The Mustangs opened the tournament against the home team Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan and won 14-4. The team had a total of 13 hits with Sierra Springer leading the team offensively scoring four runs with four hits including a home run. Kynzee McFadden had four RBIs.
Following the win, Raymond Central played Twin River, but were not as successful as they were in the game against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan. The Mustangs lost 14-5 to Twin River.
“The coaches and team felt that we could have done better,” Prai said. “I feel as coaches we could have done a better job putting them in a better position to finish the weekend with a 3-0 record.”
For the final game of the tournament, Raymond Central matched up against Southern/Diller-Odell to play only two and a half innings of ball. Southern/Diller-Odell put up three runs in the first inning, but Raymond Central didn’t allow the lead for very long.
In the bottom of the first, the Mustangs logged 11 runs from Sierra Springer, Hudson, McFadden, Lizzie Potter, Peterson, Cali Springer, Christensen and Rachel Potter.
While Southern/Diller-Odell managed to add one more run to the scoreboard, Raymond Central scored another five runs in the bottom of the second. Southern/Diller-Odell was unable to score any runs in the top of the third so the mercy rule was applied.
Raymond Central finished the day at second place.
The Mustangs also played Syracuse on Monday and a home game against Fort Calhoun on Tuesday. Results from these games will be published in a future edition of The Waverly News.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.