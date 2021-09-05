Mustang softball finishes second in tournament

Sierra Springer and McFadden both hit home runs. Rachel Potter led the offense with three runs.

The landslide win over North Bend in the triangular gave the team confidence going into the tournament at Fillmore Central High School in Geneva, Prai said.

The Mustangs opened the tournament against the home team Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan and won 14-4. The team had a total of 13 hits with Sierra Springer leading the team offensively scoring four runs with four hits including a home run. Kynzee McFadden had four RBIs.

Following the win, Raymond Central played Twin River, but were not as successful as they were in the game against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan. The Mustangs lost 14-5 to Twin River.

“The coaches and team felt that we could have done better,” Prai said. “I feel as coaches we could have done a better job putting them in a better position to finish the weekend with a 3-0 record.”

For the final game of the tournament, Raymond Central matched up against Southern/Diller-Odell to play only two and a half innings of ball. Southern/Diller-Odell put up three runs in the first inning, but Raymond Central didn’t allow the lead for very long.