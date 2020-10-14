Mustang season ends with loss to Ponca in sub-districts

WEST POINT – The Raymond Central softball team saw their 2020 season come to an end with a 9-7 loss to the Ponca Indians in Class C-2 sub-district tournament play in West Point on Oct. 5.

The game went back-and-forth for seven innings, but in the end the Indians were able to pull out the two-run win.

The Mustangs trailed 8-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but rallied for five runs to close the gap to 8-7.

Ponca scored a single run in the top of the sixth inning and held the Mustang offense scoreless over the final two innings to secure the victory.

The Mustangs were able to come through with nine base hits against Ponca and were led the plate by Sierra Springer, Lizzie Potter and Kamarin Simmons.

Springer finished 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run and drove in two runs. Springer finished her junior season with a .341 batting average, four home runs, 14 stolen bases and 31 runs scored.

Potter finished 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. The Mustang sophomore hit .325 during a solid 2020 campaign.

Simmons finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored against Ponca.