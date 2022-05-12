Mustang’s season comes to an end at the hand of Hastings

CENTRAL CITY- For the second time in a two week period, the Raymond Central baseball team took on Hastings in the Class B-3 District Tournament in Central City on May 6. Similar to the first time the two teams met up, the Mustangs came up short losing 7-3 to the Tigers.

Early on in the contest, Hastings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

In the bottom half of the inning, Raymond Central was able to get a run back. Rylan Stover singled to right field to start the inning and then scored on a passed ball at the plate.

The Tigers struck for two runs in the second and then three runs in the fifth to make it a 7-1 contest.

With opportunities to score running out, the Mustangs were able to put across two runs in the top of the sixth. They were driven in on a double to center from Josh Masek and a single to third by Kyle Peterson.

To start the top of the seventh, Micah Roubal grounded out. After that at bat, there was a long rain delay.

Eventually, Hastings was able to get back on the mound and got Mason Kreikemeier and Michael Bristol to ground out to end the game and the season for Raymond Central.

Finishing with one hit and one RBI were Masek and Peterson. Pitching five innings with five earned runs given up was Colby DenHartog and Nelson went one inning and gave up one hit with no earned runs.

The Mustangs finish the season with a record of 6-9 overall.