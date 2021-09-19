Mustang runners place 10th in Wahoo

WAHOO – The Raymond Central cross country teams competed at the Wahoo Invite held at Lake Wanahoo on Sept. 9. The Mustang boys were the only team for Raymond Central and they placed 10th with 182 points.

Landon Lubischer led the Mustangs by finishing in 33rd place in a time of 19:33.04. Getting 36th overall was Cole Dubas by clocking a 19:46, and Tavis Steele was 53rd running a 20:48.52.

The final two runners for Raymond Central were Cameron Schutz and Elijah Nacke. Schutz was 60th clocking a 21:09.58, and Nacke got 76th in a time of 23:17.99.

Competing in the junior varsity boys race for the Mustangs were Ethan Norlen, and Joey White. Norlen got 79th and ran a 23:43.99 and Joey White was 106th and finished with a time of 26:25.14.

On the girl’s side, Sophia Shultz led the Mustangs with a 21st place finish in a time of 24:14.68. Ending up 41st overall in a time of 27:21.82 was Mady Ayres.

Raymond Central will be competing next at the Bennington Invite on Sept. 16.

