Mustang grapplers compete in sub-district tournament
RAYMOND – Eleven Raymond Central wrestlers advanced into the next round of the postseason after an impressive showing at home on Feb. 5 while competing in the Class C-3 sub-district tournament.

Four Mustangs left the meet with gold medals including 113-pound freshman Jacob Schultz.

Schultz won both of his matches by pinfall and improved to 36-14 on the season.

126-pound senior Mitch Albrecht also finished first at the home meet. Albrecht won both of his contested matches including an impressive 11-3 decision over 44-win Keaghon Chini of Conestoga in the 126-pound gold medal matchup. Albrecht improved to 43-6 on the season.

132-pound junior Logan Bryce returned to action after missing more than a month with an injury and recorded a pair of wins to capture the 132-pound gold medal. Bryce will take a record of 20-0 into Saturday’s district tournament in Battle Creek.

Junior Conner Kreikemeier improved to 34-3 on the season with three more wins while capturing gold in the 152-pound weight class.

120-pound sophomore Cameron Schultz finished second at the meet after falling by pin at the hands of Braden Ruffner of Conestoga. The loss dropped his record to 25-15 on the season.

138-pound junior Tucker Maxson finished with a record of 2-1 at the sub-district meet after falling to Carter Plowman of Conestoga. Maxson will take a record of 35-14 to Battle Creek on Friday.

182-pound freshman Logan Jelinek finished second on Friday afternoon after losing to Caden Egr of Yutan by an 8-3 decision. The loss dropped his record to 25-14 on the season.

Senior Skylar Sterns finished runner-up at the meet while competing at 220. His record stands at 22-15 on the season.

Freshman Kyle Peterson finished third at the meet on Friday after posting a record of 3-1. He will take a record of 12-4 into the meet in Battle Creek on Saturday.

Freshman Kaden Parde also advanced to the district tournament after finishing third with a record of 2-1 while competing at 160 pounds. His record is 25-21 on the year.

170-pound senior Gavin Soden finished with a record of 2-2 at the meet and finished fourth. His season record stands at 34-15.

