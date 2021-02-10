Mustang grapplers compete in sub-district tournament

RAYMOND – Eleven Raymond Central wrestlers advanced into the next round of the postseason after an impressive showing at home on Feb. 5 while competing in the Class C-3 sub-district tournament.

Four Mustangs left the meet with gold medals including 113-pound freshman Jacob Schultz.

Schultz won both of his matches by pinfall and improved to 36-14 on the season.

126-pound senior Mitch Albrecht also finished first at the home meet. Albrecht won both of his contested matches including an impressive 11-3 decision over 44-win Keaghon Chini of Conestoga in the 126-pound gold medal matchup. Albrecht improved to 43-6 on the season.

132-pound junior Logan Bryce returned to action after missing more than a month with an injury and recorded a pair of wins to capture the 132-pound gold medal. Bryce will take a record of 20-0 into Saturday’s district tournament in Battle Creek.

Junior Conner Kreikemeier improved to 34-3 on the season with three more wins while capturing gold in the 152-pound weight class.

120-pound sophomore Cameron Schultz finished second at the meet after falling by pin at the hands of Braden Ruffner of Conestoga. The loss dropped his record to 25-15 on the season.