RAYMOND- Against tough competition, the Raymond Central Boys Wrestling Team took fifth place with 112.5 points at their home invite on Jan. 28. Winning the meet was Cozad with 219.5 points and Beatrice ended up in second place with 202 points.

Winning the 170 pound weight class for the Mustangs was Cameron Shultz. After receiving a bye in the first round, he pinned Carsen Goes of Southern and Juan Rodriquez of Cozad in 0:42 and 3:43. In the first place match, he picked up a 24-9 tech fall against Andrew Kirklin of Mount Michael Benedictine.

Taking second place at 182 pounds was Jace Lickliter. He got a bye in his first match and then pinned Hayden Richards of Beatrice in 5:25. Lickliter won a slim 6-5 decision in the Semifinals and then pinned Isaac White of Cozad in 0:12.

Earning fourth place were Wyatt Jelinek at 145 pounds and Tie Hollandsworth at 160.

Both of Jelinek’s victories came by pin in 3:33 and 2:33 against Jake Harris of Mount Michael and Blaine Orta of East Butler. Hollandsworth got tech falls with a 20-5 and 18-3 decision over Aaron Duran of Mount Michael and Rylen Uhrich of Lincoln Lutheran. The senior’s final win came by pin in 3:07 over Rocco Hageman of East Butler.

Getting fifth place were Caleb Redstrom at 152 pounds and Owen Kreikemeier at 220. Redstrom got two pins and a no contest and Kreikemeier picked up one pin and won a 7-0 decision against Chase Simpson of Falls City.

Rounding out the scoring for Raymond Central was Jude Burton at 285 pounds with a sixth place finish. He earned pins in 0:32 and 2:00 over Caleb Zimmerman of Falls City and Takeo Glynn of Beatrice in his first two matches.

The Mustang will be competing in the State Dual Tournament at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney on Feb. 4. Unofficially, Raymond Central looks to be the sixth seed and would take on Fillmore Central in the first round.