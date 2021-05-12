Mustang girls team ends up third at home invite

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central track and field teams got a chance to compete in front of a home crowd on a sunny and pleasant Thursday afternoon at Raymond Central High School.
The girls team finished third at the meet after putting up a season-high 89 team points.
The Mustangs scored 42 points in the field events and were led by a pair of gold medal winning performances from seniors Grace Mueller and Lauren Prososki.
Mueller won the triple jump after soaring to a mark of 35-10. She also added a second-place finish in the long jump (16-7) at the home meet.
Prososki won the shot put event after posting a mark of 33-6.
Juniors Makenna Gehle and Rachel Potter finished 3-4 in the long jump at the meet after finishing with jumps of 14-7.5 and 14-6 respectively.
Potter also finished fourth in the triple jump (31-2.75).
Mueller added a pair of gold medal winning performances on the track, including one in the 200-meter dash where she finished with a career-best time of 27.26.
She also teamed with senior Halle Heiss, Gehle and freshman Madi Lubischer to win the 400-meter relay with a time of 52.94.
Junior 300-meter hurdler Emaree Harris added a third-place finish in the event after finishing with a time of 52.87.
Lubischer (300-meter hurdles) and junior Autumn Haislet (100-meter hurdles) also added medals in the hurdle events.
Sprinter Davianne Hoyt medaled in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash events.
The boys team finished fifth at the meet with 55 points.
Senior Christian Schweitzer scored 20 points for the Mustangs, winning both the shot put and discus events. He won the shot put with an effort of 47-4.75 and the discus with a mark of 129-5.
Junior Andrew Otto scored 16 points at the meet after posting runner-up finishes in both the high jump (6-2) and triple jump (39-7.25) events.
Wyatt Svoboda led the way on the track with a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 800-meter and 1600-meter events.
He finished fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:14 and fourth in the mile with a time of 5:18.
Two-miler Cameron Schultz scored six points after finishing third in the event with a time of 13:34.