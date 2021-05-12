Mustang girls team ends up third at home invite

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central track and field teams got a chance to compete in front of a home crowd on a sunny and pleasant Thursday afternoon at Raymond Central High School.

The girls team finished third at the meet after putting up a season-high 89 team points.

The Mustangs scored 42 points in the field events and were led by a pair of gold medal winning performances from seniors Grace Mueller and Lauren Prososki.

Mueller won the triple jump after soaring to a mark of 35-10. She also added a second-place finish in the long jump (16-7) at the home meet.

Prososki won the shot put event after posting a mark of 33-6.

Juniors Makenna Gehle and Rachel Potter finished 3-4 in the long jump at the meet after finishing with jumps of 14-7.5 and 14-6 respectively.

Potter also finished fourth in the triple jump (31-2.75).

Mueller added a pair of gold medal winning performances on the track, including one in the 200-meter dash where she finished with a career-best time of 27.26.

She also teamed with senior Halle Heiss, Gehle and freshman Madi Lubischer to win the 400-meter relay with a time of 52.94.