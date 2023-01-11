Mustang boys earn dual win over perennial power

RAYMOND – To be the best, you have to beat the best. That is exactly what the Raymond Central boys wrestling team did with a 35-28 dual win over perennial power David City at home on Jan. 3.

“This was an important win for us toward making the State Duals,” Raymond Central Head Coach Harold Pester said. “David City is always a tough team and will likely win many of their duals again this year. This year’s team is showing a lot of toughness and stepping up to challenges as they come. We still have plenty to work on, but we are excited about the start we have had.”

Out of the gate, the Mustangs got three forfeits from the Scouts at 182, 195 and 220 pounds, which helped them build an 18-0 lead. That advantage was quickly increased to 21-0 when Tyson Malousek held off Chase Krafka with a 1-0 decision at 285 pounds.

David City did not roll over after the slow start and won the next five matches at 106, 113, 120, 126 and 132 pounds. What once was a 21-0 hole was now a 25-21 advantage.

Getting Raymond Central back on track at 138 pounds was Phillip Karpov with a 3-0 decision against Luke Polivka of David City. It was a big win for Karpov, who knocked off the fourth-place finisher at 126 pounds in Class D for East Butler from a year ago.

In the next two matches, Wyatt Jelinek and Kyle Peterson earned an 11-8 and 2-0 decision to put the Mustangs back in front. Tie Hollandsworth secured the victory for Raymond Central at 160 pounds with an 18-2 tech fall against Jason White.

“Each of those wins was big for us individually and as a team,” Pester said. “We had guys throughout our lineup that contributed to the team win, even if they didn’t win their match. Not giving up bonus points is big against good teams.”

On Jan. 5, the Raymond Central girls wrestling team traveled to the Norm Manstedt Invite at Central Community College. They ended up getting 27th place overall with 30 points.

Sophia Schultz scored all the points for the Mustangs with a first place finish at 115 pounds. She won her matches by pin in a 1:13, 0:56, 0:45 and 1:16 against Ellison Berkeland of Lakeview, Genesis Solis of Grand Island, Marissa Anderson of Columbus and Leynn Luna of Boone Central.

Coming off their dual win with David City, the Raymond Central boys team took part in the Central City Invite. They came in second place behind Grand Island Northwest with 179 points.

Winning at 106 pounds was Elijah Ehlers with a 3-0 record. He pinned Evan Kucera of Pleasanton in 0:23 then won a 3-2 and 5-1 decision against Kaleb Keiper of Grand Island Northwest and Layne Baker of St. Paul.

Moving to 20-1 on the year with a first place finish at 160 pounds was Hollandsworth. The senior picked up three pins in 1:43, 4:42 and 1:37 against Wyatt Willnerd of Logan View, Bryson Thomsen of St. Paul and Bo Bushhousen of Grand Island Northwest. His other victory was a 16-2 major decision over Trevis Halsey of Elkhorn Valley.

The final champion of the day for the Mustangs was Peterson at 152 pounds. After receiving a bye in the first round, he pinned Owen Meyer of Logan View in 2:49 and earned a 6-0 and 5-0 decision against Mason Schaffer of Elkhorn Valley and Alex Meinecke of St. Paul.

Getting second at 170 pounds with pins over Konrad Kuzelka of Fairbury and Mauricio Hernandez of Madison was Cameron Shultz. Logan Jelinek also had two pins against Trey Urban of Central City and Leo Guzman of Palmer which got him second at 195.

At 126 pounds, Jacob Schultz took fourth place with a 3-2 record. Earning sixth place with 3-3 records were Burton at 285 pounds, Tyson Malousek at 220 and Jelinek at 145.

Not medaling but winning one match at 138 pounds was Hunter Sykes.

This week both the boys and girls wrestling teams for Raymond Central are at the Arlington Invite on Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m.