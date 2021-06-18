Musicians participate in annual Masonic All-star Marching Band

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lahm received a scholarship from Comet Lodge No. 229; Prang received a scholarship from Lancaster Lodge No. 54; Mollo received a scholarship from Papillion Lodge No. 39; Lahm received a scholarship from Comet Lodge No. 229; Ockinga received a scholarship from Lancaster Lodge No. 54; Witte received a scholarship from Craftsmen Lodge No. 314; Ockinga received a scholarship from Lancaster Lodge No. 54 and MacDonald received a scholarship from Cotner Lodge No. 297. The scholarships covered the cost of the camp.

“We demanded a lot of the students during the past week,” Weber said. “They responded professionally and worked very hard. That was evident by the high-quality shows they performed Friday and Saturday. There’s no doubt these young musicians are among the best in the state.”

Coupled with hard work, the members also enjoyed evening activities consisting of a night of free time and music, and bowling at the Big Apple Fun Center. Many are looking forward to the opportunity to use the instruction provided by the band directors when they return to their respective high school bands.