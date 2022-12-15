Munter’s big night leads Raiders to victory

MEAD – Janie Munter did a little bit of everything for the Mead girls basketball team in a 31-25 win over Cornerstone Christian at home on Dec. 6. The senior finished with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.

“Munter is being a great leader and playing hard on both ends of the court,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “I thought all the girls played with a lot more intensity and urgency this game, which paid off for us. Everyone was looking to score so the defense had to pay attention to everyone on the court.”

The Raiders started the game off with a lot more intensity than they did in their previous contest against Johnson County Central. Despite the good start by Mead, the Cougars did a great job of staying aggressive and as a result, led 10-9 at the end of the first.

Defense stole the show for the Raiders in the second quarter as they held Cornerstone to just four points. This allowed Mead to grab a 17-14 edge going into halftime.

After holding the Cougars to four points in the second, the Raiders only gave up three points to their opponents from Bellevue in the third. Eight points put up by Mead extended their advantage to 25-17 going to the final frame.

With the game in hand, the Raiders did a great job of controlling the ball with three turnovers. This helped Mead win their first game of the season by six points.

Finishing behind Munter with five points and six rebounds was Eva Georgoulopoulos. Stepping up with four points, five rebounds and two steals was Kailey Strait.

On Dec. 9, the Raiders were back at home against Palmyra. The Panthers came into the contest seeking their first win and got exactly that in a 58-14 victory over Mead.

Palmyra had a huge advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Raiders 47 to 30. Mead also had the ball stolen away from them 26 times which played a huge factor in the lopsided defeat.

Leading the team with six points and five rebounds was Munter. Both Georgoulopoulos and Libby Ferguson had three points and Stella Charles dropped in two points.

It was a short turnaround for Mead who played at Bancroft-Rosalie on Dec. 10. Similar to the Palmyra game, the Raiders struggled to get any offensive flow going in a 72-13 loss.

Mead finished the contest with three points in the first quarter, six in the second and two points in both the third and fourth.

The high scorer for the Raiders in the game was Georgoulopoulos with six points and two rebounds. Emily Kuhr, Addison O’Brien and Ferguson all had two points and Munter finished with one.

This week Mead is on the road at Omaha Brownell Talbot at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16. They play East Butler at home at 2 p.m. on Dec. 17.