Municipal building plans unveiled

WAVERLY – As Waverly continues its growth, its subdivisions fill in with new housing, the city’s commercial land is bought up and dozed and public schools start to reach their capacities.

Perhaps a less obvious byproduct of growth is the impact on the city’s public services, like Waverly Fire and Rescue and Waverly’s city staff. Both organizations’ headquarters are packed to the brim, according to Fire Chief Jared Rains and City Administrator Stephanie Fisher.

“If I get a new piece of equipment now, something’s got to sit outside or something’s got to be sold,” Rains said. “So (the station is) not really allowing us to grow with the growth of the community.”

“And I have no more office space,” Fisher said. “If there were another employee hired, they would have to sit somewhere in the council room with a laptop computer or something.”

But that may not be the case for long. At Waverly Fire and Rescue’s annual open house on Oct. 23, renderings of a new shared building between the city and the fire department were displayed publicly for the first time. The designs show a 30,000-square-foot building on land to the northeast of the 135th Street and Amberly Road intersection.

About 10,000 square feet of the building would be reserved for city offices and meeting spaces, with 10 offices and a 1,500-square-foot meeting room connecting to city council chambers.

Waverly Fire and Rescue would get 20,000 square feet of main level space, which would include a 12,650-square-foot apparatus bay with room for up to eight vehicles. The fire department’s current facility along U.S. Highway 6 on 141st Street struggles to fit four vehicles.

The new facility would include more than 1,000 square feet of meeting space for the fire department, which could be used for mutual aid meetings. Living quarters are also part of the plan, which will allow for some of the department’s Lincoln-based volunteers to stay overnight at the fire station. A three-story training tower would be attached to the building’s east side, too.

Plans for the new building date back over two years. The city purchased two parcels – 9810 and 9820 N. 135th St. – in 2020, knowing they would soon need to expand their municipal headquarters. The two lots, both with footprints just over an acre, were bought from Watermark Investments, LLC for $400,000 apiece, according to the Lancaster County Assessor’s office.

Mayor Bill Gerdes assembled a citizen advisory committee in 2021 to weigh project proposals from engineering and architecture firms JEO Consulting Group, Schemmer and the duo of BVH Architecture and SFS Architecture.

The committee chose JEO’s proposal, and committee member Tony Larson said JEO’s involvement with similar projects in Hickman and Beatrice contributed to the decision.

Since the council hired JEO in January, the firm has met with city representatives and Waverly Fire and Rescue officials to discuss their needs in the new building. The renderings on display at the Waverly Fire and Rescue open house are the final conceptual designs, Fisher said. Digital renderings are expected to be made public in the coming weeks.

“We asked them to design it for growth, so that it fits what our needs could be 10 to 15 years down the road, as well,” Fisher said. “Because we want to build a facility that is good for a long time.”

Fisher said the city plans to hold an open house – where JEO will give a presentation – sometime in November, but a date has not yet been confirmed. The meeting will be an opportunity for Waverly residents to ask questions about the design and the reasons a new facility is needed.

“And then it’s going to come around to how we will possibly fund something like this,” Fisher said. “That’s probably the bigger question than anything.”

She said funding discussions would likely take place at future Waverly City Council meetings, but no decisions have been made. A cost estimate and a timeline for the project have not been made public.

In other city news: At the Oct. 25 Waverly City Council meeting, the council approved the purchases of a 2024 International dump truck for $101,500 and a Case skid steer for $25,000 after trade-ins. Both were budgeted purchases for the city’s 2022-2023 fiscal year, with both coming in about $20,000 under budget.

The council also approved the members of a new Waverly Housing Committee, which will review applications for a housing rehabilitation program the city launched this year. The members are Jill Swim, Dustin Lorenson, Ryan Meston and Missi Pishna.

In January, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded Waverly $547,000 for the project, which will provide funding up to $24,999 to Waverly homeowners whose income and houses meet certain criteria. The housing committee will be responsible for reviewing applications and approving or denying funding. More information can be found at www.sendd.org/affordable-housing.