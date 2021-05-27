Mueller wins long jump, Schweitzer second in shot for Mustangs

OMAHA – Senior Grace Mueller added to her trophy case with two more medals, including a gold medal in the long jump.

Mueller edged Superior’s Ella Gardner on Saturday morning in the long jump after soaring to a mark of 17-8.2.

The day before, Mueller ended up fifth in the triple jump after posting a mark of 36-1.5.

Mueller also competed alongside teammates Halle Heiss, Makenna Gehle and Madi Lubischer in the sprint relay. The quartet finished 14 in the event after combining to finish with a time of 51.85.

Mueller qualified for state in the 200-meter dash, but failed to advance to finals after posting a time of 27.45 in the prelims.

Lubischer also ran among the state’s best in the 300-meter hurdles, but failed to qualify for the finals, despite posting a career-best time of 49.46 in the event.

Senior shot putter Lauren Prososki ended up 17 in the shot put after getting measured at 35-6.5 in Friday morning’s event.