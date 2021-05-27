Mueller wins long jump, Schweitzer second in shot for Mustangs

OMAHA – Senior Grace Mueller added to her trophy case with two more medals, including a gold medal in the long jump.
Mueller edged Superior’s Ella Gardner on Saturday morning in the long jump after soaring to a mark of 17-8.2.
The day before, Mueller ended up fifth in the triple jump after posting a mark of 36-1.5.
Mueller also competed alongside teammates Halle Heiss, Makenna Gehle and Madi Lubischer in the sprint relay. The quartet finished 14 in the event after combining to finish with a time of 51.85.
Mueller qualified for state in the 200-meter dash, but failed to advance to finals after posting a time of 27.45 in the prelims.
Lubischer also ran among the state’s best in the 300-meter hurdles, but failed to qualify for the finals, despite posting a career-best time of 49.46 in the event.
Senior shot putter Lauren Prososki ended up 17 in the shot put after getting measured at 35-6.5 in Friday morning’s event.
Senior Christian Schweitzer waited for a great time to post a career-best finish in the shot put. Schweitzer finished with the Class C silver medal in Saturday morning’s event after posting a mark of 51-8 in the event.
On Friday, Schweitzer finished 11th in the discus event with a throw of 131-8.
Junior Andrew Otto, a 6-4 high jumper, struggled in Omaha, failing to clear the opening height on Friday morning.
Otto, the area leader in the triple jump (42-0.75), finished 24 in the event on Saturday morning after getting measured at 38-11.25.