Mueller wins long jump, Schweitzer second in shot for Mustangs
Mueller wins long jump, Schweitzer second in shot for Mustangs

Class C Track 1

GOLD: Raymond Central’s Grace Mueller wears a gold metal after winning the long jump competition at the Class C Nebraska State Track and Field Tournament on Saturday at Burke High School. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

OMAHA – Senior Grace Mueller added to her trophy case with two more medals, including a gold medal in the long jump.

Mueller edged Superior’s Ella Gardner on Saturday morning in the long jump after soaring to a mark of 17-8.2.

The day before, Mueller ended up fifth in the triple jump after posting a mark of 36-1.5.

Mueller also competed alongside teammates Halle Heiss, Makenna Gehle and Madi Lubischer in the sprint relay.  The quartet finished 14 in the event after combining to finish with a time of 51.85.

Mueller qualified for state in the 200-meter dash, but failed to advance to finals after posting a time of 27.45 in the prelims.

Class C Track 3

LONG JUMP: Raymond Central’s Grace Mueller participates in the long jump competition at the Class C Nebraska State Track and Field Tournament on Saturday at Burke High School. Mueller won the gold medal in this competition. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

Lubischer also ran among the state’s best in the 300-meter hurdles, but failed to qualify for the finals, despite posting a career-best time of 49.46 in the event.

Senior shot putter Lauren Prososki ended up 17 in the shot put after getting measured at 35-6.5 in Friday morning’s event.

Senior Christian Schweitzer waited for a great time to post a career-best finish in the shot put.  Schweitzer finished with the Class C silver medal in Saturday morning’s event after posting a mark of 51-8 in the event.

Class C Track 2

SILVER: Raymond Central’s Christian Schweitzer sports a silver medal from the shot put competition at the Class C Nebraska State Track and Field Tournament on Saturday at Burke High School. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)
Class C Track 4

SHOT PUT: Raymond Central’s Christian Schweitzer throws a shot put at the Class C Nebraska State Track and Field Tournament on Saturday at Burke High School. Schweitzer finished the competition with a silver medal. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

On Friday, Schweitzer finished 11th in the discus event with a throw of 131-8.

Junior Andrew Otto, a 6-4 high jumper, struggled in Omaha, failing to clear the opening height on Friday morning.

Otto, the area leader in the triple jump (42-0.75), finished 24 in the event on Saturday morning after getting measured at 38-11.25.

