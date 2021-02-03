MS clinic team makes advances

Along with Fulton, Strom and Cernin, the team also includes Director Melissa Miller, Clinic Nurse Vanessa Ellenberger, APRN and MS Medical Provider Aaron Bartek and Research Director Samantha Jack. Bartek, who grew up in Wahoo, just began about a month ago after two years in the emergency room.

“So far it’s been great,” Bartek said. “(Fulton) has great insights and great experience.”

Bartek said a lot of the team’s focus is on medicine and mental health as well as things the patients do at home like eating or exercising. The team also tries to help with scheduling appointments and some other personal matters.

“Just to help them feel and know that we do care for them and we’re trying in all aspects of their life, not just in the house,” Bartek said.

Bartek does plan to get his MS specialist certification, but in order to qualify for it he must work in the field for two years. Jack is currently in the process of getting her certification to make a total of three certified MS specialists in Nebraska, two of them being at SMC.