MS clinic team makes advances

WAHOO – Melissa Fulton is one of two health providers to hold the designation of multiple sclerosis (MS) certified specialist in the state of Nebraska.
“It’s kind of a niche profession,” the advanced practice nurse practitioner (APRN) said.
Fulton is a member of Saunders Medical Center MS Clinic Team and she received her certification in February of 2020. Fulton has also been a registered nurse for 30 years.
From 1991 to 2002 Fulton worked as a registered nurse until she went back to school to get a nurse practitioner degree. From 2004 to 2016, she worked in the urology department as a nurse practitioner in Lincoln. She came to SMC in December 2016.
Fulton said earning the certification was a great learning opportunity.
“Lots of times I think the more that nurse practitioners can have credentials behind their name, the more respected they are and the more they are seen as specialists,” Fulton said. “I wanted to be able to hang it in my office and make people feel confident in the healthcare decisions that I was making.”
MS is a degenerative disease of the central nervous system, Fulton said. The disease can develop inflammatory white blood cells that can enter the spinal cord or the brain and cause lesions or scarring.
These lesions can affect a multitude of things in the nervous system including vision, bladder function and physical movement. The seven-person team’s approach is holistic, Fulton said.
“There’s no cure but there are a lot of things we can use now to decrease disability and improve cognition and increase physical ability,” Fulton said.
According to Fulton, the MS Clinic Team was started about eight years ago by Mary Filipi. It now has 550 patients from a five-state radius including Nebraska, Kansas, Mississippi, Iowa and South Dakota with one patient in Vietnam who visits once a year.
They see about four patients per day. The visit includes an examination, and the clinic can also as make recommendations to SMC’s physical therapy team and occupational therapy and speech team for the patient. They can also recommend that the patient get an MRI or lab work done, all within SMC.
“We can refer within here and coordinate all of that,” Fulton said. “We also have a prior authorization department so we are a mighty team of seven people and we take care of all of these people.”
Fulton said the team has two prior authorization specialists including Patti Cernin and Katherin Strom. Strom works part-time for the MS clinic and is also a radiology technician. Essentially, Cernin and Strom authorize all medicine expenses for MS patients. The two also help patients research funds to pay for different medicines or medical devices they might need as MS patients.
Along with Fulton, Strom and Cernin, the team also includes Director Melissa Miller, Clinic Nurse Vanessa Ellenberger, APRN and MS Medical Provider Aaron Bartek and Research Director Samantha Jack. Bartek, who grew up in Wahoo, just began about a month ago after two years in the emergency room.
“So far it’s been great,” Bartek said. “(Fulton) has great insights and great experience.”
Bartek said a lot of the team’s focus is on medicine and mental health as well as things the patients do at home like eating or exercising. The team also tries to help with scheduling appointments and some other personal matters.
“Just to help them feel and know that we do care for them and we’re trying in all aspects of their life, not just in the house,” Bartek said.
Bartek does plan to get his MS specialist certification, but in order to qualify for it he must work in the field for two years. Jack is currently in the process of getting her certification to make a total of three certified MS specialists in Nebraska, two of them being at SMC.
Fulton said her main driving goal is to be an advocate for the patient and getting her certification has been a huge part of her ability to care for each patient. Another aspect of being a patient advocate is having resources for patients and other healthcare providers.
“We’re trying to not only use the resources here but establish resources out in the community as well,” Fulton said. “Not only in the state of Nebraska but nationwide to help us in this journey because it’s not always a clear cut. We have formed a good group of a lot of alliances with a lot of local neurologists but also nationwide neurology groups to try to help and just making sure that we’re all doing cutting edge kind of stuff.”