Mower turned into train engine

Plates were added over the wheels with an arm connecting the wheels. He removed the mower deck.

Tapp said he included a two-wheel trailer for passengers. On the trailer are two barrels with cutouts on the sides. He added benches inside the barrels for passengers to sit on and used pool noodles all the way around the outside.

Tapp even has a train conductor hat and overalls to sport while driving engine No. 8841.

Now that it’s up and running, Tapp has taken it to the Camp Creek swap meet that occurred on May 22 and has had neighborhood kids ride in the train as well. So far, the train has been received well by the community.

“They like it,” Tapp said.

Tapp said he plans to bring it with him to the Camp Creek Threshers’ Machinery and Threshing Show on July 17 and 18 and the Fourth of July parade in Waverly that Sunday at 1 p.m. He’s also had others reach out about coming to birthday parties and other community events.

For those interested in having Huff Puff No. 8841 visit, call Tapp at 402-450-9947.

“They’ve not seen another one like it,” Tapp said.