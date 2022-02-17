Moudry and Vrana crowned District Champs for Cavaliers

MADISON- Both Trent Moudry and Samuel Vrana showed why they are two of the best wrestlers in Class C at the C-1 District Tournament on Feb. 11 and 12 at Madison. They both won their individual weight classes and helped the Cavaliers get fifth as a team with 92 points.
“We were hoping to get a couple more boys qualified for state, but that wasn't in the cards this weekend,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “Samuel at 170 pounds and Trent at 195 pounds wrestled really well today and brought home the gold and a trip to the state tournament.”
Samuel Vrana was able to win his first two matches by pin in 0:55 and 4:21 against Nicholas Payne of Hartington Cedar Catholic and Marcus Eickmeier of Aquinas Catholic. In the semifinals, he picked up a 7-0 decision against Jackson Turner of Fillmore Central and then won a 4-2 decision in sudden victory over Conner Kreikemeier of Raymond Central in the title bout.
It only took Moudry a 1:01 to take care of Jonathan Mundahl of Twin River with a pin in his first match of the tournament. He then won a close 3-0 decision against Mason Kreikemeier of Raymond Central in the semifinals and knocked off Paul Buresh of Aquinas Catholic with a 5-1 decision in the finals.
Also qualifying for the state tournament for Neumann with fourth place finishes were Max Lautenschlager at 138 pounds and Thomas Vrana at 182 pounds.
Lautenschlager earned pins in 1:48 and 4:51 in his first two matches against Ayden Dolezal of BRLD and Tristan Smith of Elkhorn Valley. He was then matched up against Class C No. 2 and eventual district champ, Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic who pinned him in 3:46.
He rebounded from that loss by defeating Cameron Shultz of Raymond Central with a pin in 4:49 to secure himself a spot at state.
In the third-place match, Lautenschlager ran out of steam against Barrett Brandt of Syracuse. As a result, he ended up getting pinned in 2:16.
Thomas Vrana had the toughest road to the medal stand. He was pinned in his first match and then picked up two pins in a row in 0:50 and 0:28 against Agustus Gomez of BRLD and Blake Nun of Fillmore Central.
In the consolation semifinals, he was up against Logan Jelinek of Raymond Central who had already beaten him earlier in the season. This time around, Thomas Vrana was able to hold on for a 6-4 decision win.
It was a rematch from the previous day when Jurgen Baker of Tri-County and Thomas Vrana matched up for third. Similar to the first time, Thomas Vrana got pinned in 0:52.
Reaching the consolation semifinals for the Cavaliers but falling short of making it to state was David Hart at 120 pounds, Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds, Josh Urlacher at 132 pounds, and Adam Ohnoutka at 152 pounds.