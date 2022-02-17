Moudry and Vrana crowned District Champs for Cavaliers

Lautenschlager earned pins in 1:48 and 4:51 in his first two matches against Ayden Dolezal of BRLD and Tristan Smith of Elkhorn Valley. He was then matched up against Class C No. 2 and eventual district champ, Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic who pinned him in 3:46.

He rebounded from that loss by defeating Cameron Shultz of Raymond Central with a pin in 4:49 to secure himself a spot at state.

In the third-place match, Lautenschlager ran out of steam against Barrett Brandt of Syracuse. As a result, he ended up getting pinned in 2:16.

Thomas Vrana had the toughest road to the medal stand. He was pinned in his first match and then picked up two pins in a row in 0:50 and 0:28 against Agustus Gomez of BRLD and Blake Nun of Fillmore Central.

In the consolation semifinals, he was up against Logan Jelinek of Raymond Central who had already beaten him earlier in the season. This time around, Thomas Vrana was able to hold on for a 6-4 decision win.

It was a rematch from the previous day when Jurgen Baker of Tri-County and Thomas Vrana matched up for third. Similar to the first time, Thomas Vrana got pinned in 0:52.