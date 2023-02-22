OMAHA – For the fifth straight year, the Waverly boys wrestling team came home with an individual state champion in Class B from the State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The 2023 champion for the Vikings was junior Drew Moser at 182 pounds.

“It’s a lot of hard work and I put it in every day,” Moser said. “I know my coaches are proud of me, because I stuck to the plan.”

The title for Moser wouldn’t come easy with a matchup with Isaac White of Cozad, who was the defending champion at 170 pounds in Class B. White was also undefeated as a junior and had a 46-0 record heading into this title match.

Moser wasn’t scared by this and he refused to let White win the match from the top position where the Haymaker senior is dominant. Moser’s game plan worked to perfection as he went on to knock off White by a 2-1 decision.

“We all knew that he was super good on top and we really practiced his grab style type of riding,” Moser said. “So when it came down to the last period where I had to go bottom, I was prepared and willing to do that and go for the win in the third period.”

Leading up to his finals match, Moser plowed through his bracket. He pinned Hayden Richards of Beatrice in 1:18 and Clayton Lindley of Omaha Skutt Catholic in 3:46 and got a 16-0 tech fall over Cole Ovens of Elkhorn North.

Just missing out on taking home a gold medal was Garrett Rine at 152 pounds. The junior was defeated by a controversial 4-1 decision in sudden victory against Quinn Bailey of Chadron in the title match to take the runner-up medal.

In the first round, Rine held on for a 9-3 decision against Alex Karasek of Ralston. In both the quarterfinals and the semifinals, he was pushed to his limits but won both times, first by a 2-1 decision in an ultimate tiebreaker against Braxton Preacher of Bennington and a 5-3 decision over Bayler Poston of Nebraska City.

The third finalist for the Vikings was Brayden Canoyer at 132 pounds. The sophomore pinned Anthony Morales of Scottsbluff in 2:37 and got a medical forfeit against Connor Ritonya of Bennington.

That break worked to Canoyer’s advantage as he went on to knock off Joseph Yates of O’Neill to reach his first finals at the state tournament.

Awaiting him in that match was a wrestler he had previously lost to in Drew Cooper of Omaha Skutt Catholic. The SkyHawk senior defeated him once again, this time by a pin in 4:57.

Getting third place at 120 pounds was Garrison Brehm. He earned a tech fall against Eric Sutton of Elkhorn and won a 5-4 decision against Garrett Schultz of Wayne to get to the semifinals. He would end up losing a 5-2 decision in that match to Chance Houser of Scottsbluff.

Following the semifinals defeat, the junior bounced back to win a 7-3 against Gavin Vanover of Beatrice and 6-1 decision over Luke Frost of Blair to get third.

Taking fifth place at 145 pounds was senior Kemper Reed. He pinned Logan Wooten of Plattsmouth in 2:56 in his first match and then lost a 7-3 decision against AJ Parrish of Bennington in the quarterfinals.

Reed pulled out a 6-4 decision in consolation round two against Jaden Meyer of Hastings and an 8-2 decision Cesar Cano of Lexington in round three to insure he got on the medal stand. He ended up winning one more match by a 4-3 decision over Tristan Campbell of McCook to get fifth place.

Battling back from a loss in the first round to get sixth at 138 pounds was Trev Greve. He earned a 4-2 decision against Caden Smart of Wahoo to reach the podium.

All winning at least one match, but not reaching the medal stand were Grey Klucas at 106 pounds, Royce Klucas at 113, Aden Smith at 170, Harrison Smith at 195, Camden Chaffin at 220 and Nate Leininger at 285.

For the second straight year the Vikings took third place in Class B with 121 points. Winning state was Omaha Skutt with 164 points and Bennington came in second with 135.