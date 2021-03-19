Moment of silence held for highway superintendent

WAHOO – Before regular agenda business began, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors held a moment of silence on March 8 for Highway Superintendent Steve Mika.
As District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff brought the meeting to order, she informed the board and audience Mika had passed away on March 5.
Mika, 58 and a Wahoo native, was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. Mika had been the county highway superintendent for a number of years and took pride in his work.
“Steve took pride in his work and he enjoyed taking the back roads to keep a watch over his roads and bridges,” Mika’s obituary read.
Mika also worked for ME Collins and Nebraska Department of Transportation prior to his position with the county.
Mika was born in Garland, Texas on March 29, 1962 to Leon and Rebecca Mika. He graduated from Wahoo High School and married his wife Susan (Maly) Mika in 1989. They were married for 31 years.
According to his obituary, Mika loved spending time in nature through hunting, fishing and rock collecting. He also loved sharing food with family and friends through cooking, gardening, canning and preserving.
Mika also loved spending time with his grandchildren Benjamin and Josephine Schlautman who survived him in death as well as his wife of 31 years Susan Mika, two daughters Kayla Schlautman and Marisa Mika, and siblings Richard Mika, Karla Shapiro and James Mika. His brother Charles “Chuck” Mika preceded him in death.
At the end of the county board meeting after a closed session for personnel matters, the county board added an emergency item to the agenda to approve funeral leave for the highway department so Mika’s coworkers could attend the service on March 10. The board approved.
“Rest in peace, Steve,” Karloff said after the moment of silence.
In other business, the county board approved the phase 3 final plat for Estates Provence, a subdivision in Yutan. This plat will add 20 lots to the subdivision.
The board also approved an application from Terri Kucera to rezone her Ashland property from Transitional Agriculture to Residential Estates, an application from R&A Builders for a replat of two of the lots at Sandy Pointe Lake development and scheduled a public hearing for a final plat of Whispering Ridge Estates located near the intersection of Highway 64 and County Road 8 in Saunders County.
The public hearing is scheduled for April 6 at 9 a.m. after the final plat received approval from the Saunders County Planning Commission. The final plat was previously up for recommendation from the planning commission, but was denied because the commission felt the final plat did not meet the four objectives put in place during the preliminary plat hearing on Sept. 1. Those conditions included gaining approval from the Mead Fire District, space for vehicles to turn around, widening of the roads to 24 feet with no shoulders and clarification on the drainage analysis.