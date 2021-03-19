Moment of silence held for highway superintendent

At the end of the county board meeting after a closed session for personnel matters, the county board added an emergency item to the agenda to approve funeral leave for the highway department so Mika’s coworkers could attend the service on March 10. The board approved.

“Rest in peace, Steve,” Karloff said after the moment of silence.

In other business, the county board approved the phase 3 final plat for Estates Provence, a subdivision in Yutan. This plat will add 20 lots to the subdivision.

The board also approved an application from Terri Kucera to rezone her Ashland property from Transitional Agriculture to Residential Estates, an application from R&A Builders for a replat of two of the lots at Sandy Pointe Lake development and scheduled a public hearing for a final plat of Whispering Ridge Estates located near the intersection of Highway 64 and County Road 8 in Saunders County.

The public hearing is scheduled for April 6 at 9 a.m. after the final plat received approval from the Saunders County Planning Commission. The final plat was previously up for recommendation from the planning commission, but was denied because the commission felt the final plat did not meet the four objectives put in place during the preliminary plat hearing on Sept. 1. Those conditions included gaining approval from the Mead Fire District, space for vehicles to turn around, widening of the roads to 24 feet with no shoulders and clarification on the drainage analysis.